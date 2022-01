As we head into the last four days of the current transfer window, there are a few situations bubbling up that could still go a number of ways. Chelsea have very much kept themselves out of the drama and any big potential deals so far, with the only thing they really advanced on trying to do was recall a left back they had already sent out on loan in the summer with an option to buy, Emerson Palmieri.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO