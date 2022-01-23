ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s Deer Harvest tops 100,000

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Area) Deer Harvest numbers have been tallied up for the 2021-22 hunting season.

The management goal for the DNR was between 100,000 to 110,000 deer and the reported harvest reached that level with 102,000 deer. “The way they do that is through those antlerless tags. County by county the number of antlerless tags that are available is the biggest management tool they have to manage the deer herd. So 102,000 deer reported harvested. That compares to 109,000 last year in 2020 and 100,000 in 2019 so you can see things are pretty stable.”

Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says the ratio of bucks to does was almost 50/50. “48,000 does and 54,000 bucks reported in the harvest. The numbers are not total and final because we still have five counties where there is a January Antlerless season going on that will end on Sunday the 23rd.”

Counties with remaining January antlerless tags include Allamakee, Winneshiek, Appanoose, Decatur, and Wayne.

