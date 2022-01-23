ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine-Based United Development Funding Execs Convicted of Fraud

By Shelby Skrhak
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Four North Texas real estate financing executives have been found guilty on 10 federal counts of fraud. According to evidence presented at trial, executives for Grapevine-based United Development Funding orchestrated a scheme to mislead investors and the SEC about their funds’ performance. Founded in 2003, UDF used a...

candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Texas Biologist Indicted For Alleged Wildlife Trafficking

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University has been indicted for smuggling goods into the United States and violating the Endangered Species Act, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Thursday, January 27. Dr. Richard Kazmaier, 54,...
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

Texas Man Admits Smuggling Migrants In Coffin Draped With American Flag

CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to human smuggling and transporting two men from Mexico in a U.S. flag-draped coffin. Zachary Taylor Blood of Galveston faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for his plea this week in federal court in Corpus Christi. He will remain in custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 11.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
DFW Community News

Is Henry Cuellar’s Political Support Strong Enough to Weather an FBI Raid?

Late in the afternoon on January 19, as a cold front began to creep in from the north, rumors began spreading through Laredo. Prominent Democrats in the city—a deep blue stronghold—texted and called one another about a potential FBI raid on the office of nine-term congressman Henry Cuellar. “The FBI at Henry’s office. Are u aware?” came a text on my phone as I was on my way to an interview with one well-known organizer. The official confirmation arrived a few minutes after I did: the organizer looked at her phone, ashen-faced and silent. Within minutes, the news spread. A colorful citizen journalist, Priscilla Villarreal (a.k.a. Lagordiloca), began livestreaming the scene as FBI vehicles congregated in front of Cuellar’s campaign headquarters. Elsewhere in Laredo, as the sun set on a well-heeled community of handsome limestone houses, agents raided the congressman’s home.
LAREDO, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
75K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy