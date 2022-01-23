ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French soldier killed in mortar attack in Mali - Elysee

 5 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) - A French soldier was killed in a mortar attack on the Barkhane military camp in Gao, Mali, on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Sunday in a statement.

