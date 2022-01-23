French soldier killed in mortar attack in Mali - Elysee

The Jewish settlement of Homesh, built on privately owned Palestinian land deep inside the occupied West Bank, was dismantled in 2005 and cannot be rebuilt.At least, that's what Israeli law says.But when a group of settlers drove up to the site last week, they were waved through army checkpoints that were closed to Palestinian vehicles and arrived at a cluster of tents on the windy hilltop. There, dozens of settlers were studying in a makeshift yeshiva, or religious school.Empty wine bottles and bags of trash stood out for collection, the remains of a holiday feast attended by hundreds of...
