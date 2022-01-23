SMECO to hold Annual Review of PCA Charges

In the matter of the continuing investigation of the electric Purchased Power Cost Adjustment charges of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc., before the Public Service Commission of Maryland( Case No. 9504(p) ).

At least once every 12 months, the Public Service Commission of Maryland (“Commission”) is to conduct a hearing to review the electric purchased power cost adjustment charges of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. The next hearing is set for Thursday, March 24, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.

The hearing will be conducted virtually and will be live-streamed on the Commission’s Public Utility Law Judge Division’s YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP .

