Maryland State

SMECO to hold Annual Review of PCA Charges

By SMECO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
In the matter of the continuing investigation of the electric Purchased Power Cost Adjustment charges of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc., before the Public Service Commission of Maryland( Case No. 9504(p) ).

At least once every 12 months, the Public Service Commission of Maryland ("Commission") is to conduct a hearing to review the electric purchased power cost adjustment charges of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. The next hearing is set for Thursday, March 24, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.

The hearing will be conducted virtually and will be live-streamed on the Commission's Public Utility Law Judge Division's YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

