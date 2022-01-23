NFL announces 2022 Home/Away opponents

A complete list of home and away matchups for the 2022 regular season was issued today by the NFL.

Each team will play 17 regular-season games (and three preseason games) as follows:

Home and away against its three division opponents ( six games ).

). The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle ( four games ).

). The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle ( four games ).

). Two intraconference opponents based on the prior year’s standings ( two games ). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year. One interconference opponent based on the prior year’s standings on a rotating four-year cycle ( one game ). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year.

The home conference for this game will rotate each season, with the NFC teams hosting the game in 2022.

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

The 2022 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced in the spring.

The following are the 2022 scheduling rotation and team-by-team opponents.

2022 SCHEDULING ROTATION BY DIVISION

2022 OPPONENTS

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets,Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

Away: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

2. New England Patriots

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Miami Dolphins

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers

4. New York Jets

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

AFC NORTH

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Cleveland Browns

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team

4. Baltimore Ravens

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee Titans

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

2. Indianapolis Colts

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team

Away: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New England Patriots

3. Houston Texans

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Away: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



2. Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers

4. Denver Broncos

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

NFC EAST

1. Dallas Cowboys

Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

3. Washington Football Team

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers

4. New York Giants

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay Packers

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

2. Minnesota Vikings

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

3. Chicago Bears

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

4. Detroit Lions

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team

Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

2. New Orleans Saints

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

3. Atlanta Falcons

Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team

4. Carolina Panthers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks

NFC WEST

1. Los Angeles Rams

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Arizona Cardinals

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings

3. San Francisco 49ers

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Seattle Seahawks

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, New York Jets

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

