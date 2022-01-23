ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Congressional Delegation Members Support Expansion of Patuxent Research Refuge

By Office of U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFiSg_0dtOadKy00

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), joined in urging the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to allow the proposed transfer of a 105-acre parcel of land currently owned by the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service so it can be added to the adjacent Patuxent Research Refuge.

Touting the lasting environmental benefits to the Chesapeake Bay and future generations of Marylanders, the lawmakers pointed out the improved public access and enhanced wildlife protections the transfer would deliver. They also underscored the importance of intact landscapes in filtering out pollutants that could enter into the headwaters of the Anacostia and Patuxent rivers, which run through the largely forested parcel in Greenbelt known as Area 400.

“Area 400 lies adjacent to the Patuxent Research Refuge (PRR), which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The PRR serves as vital habitat for more than 200 species of birds as well as other wildlife including turtles, foxes, beavers, and fish that is open to the public for outdoor recreation. Expanding the PRR by adding Area 400 makes ecological and economic sense and will support progress towards State and federal conservation goals,” the lawmakers write in a letter to OMB leadership.

Full text of the letter is available here .

The post Maryland Congressional Delegation Members Support Expansion of Patuxent Research Refuge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Environmental advocates oppose sale of NASA-owned forest in Maryland

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has used its orbiting satellites to help scientists understand the value of forests in fighting climate change. Closer to home, though, the space agency is moving to sell a woodland it owns in Maryland, putting the trees there at risk of being bulldozed by a developer. The proposed sale […] The post Environmental advocates oppose sale of NASA-owned forest in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
GREENBELT, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

General Assembly Continues Assault on Marylanders’ Voting Rights With Passage of Gerrymandered Legislative Map

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 27, 2022)—Fair Maryland Maryland, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to the abolition of partisan gerrymandering, today released the following statement from spokesman Doug Mayer on the passage of the new Legislative District map created by the partisan Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission: “You have to give the leadership of the Maryland General Assembly a […] The post General Assembly Continues Assault on Marylanders’ Voting Rights With Passage of Gerrymandered Legislative Map appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Provides COVID-19 Update: Maryland Has Lowest Case Rate in U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—At the Wednesday, January 26, 2022 meeting of the Board of Public Works, Governor Larry Hogan provided an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 state of emergency, and continued to urge Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the Omicron variant. “The current data continues to show very encouraging trends,” said […] The post Governor Hogan Provides COVID-19 Update: Maryland Has Lowest Case Rate in U.S. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Government
City
Greenbelt, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s State Park Rangers Applaud Introduction of the Great Maryland Outdoors Act

The Maryland Rangers Association applauds the introduction of the Great Maryland Outdoors Act, landmark legislation that provides a historic investment in Maryland’s State Park system. The Act creates new State Parks and expands recreational opportunities in Maryland, addresses overcrowding and the extensive backlog of aging critical State Park infrastructure, improves Marylanders’ ability to access State […] The post Maryland’s State Park Rangers Applaud Introduction of the Great Maryland Outdoors Act appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Zoning Enforcement Chief Graduates from Leadership Maryland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 26, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning’s Zoning Enforcement Chief Christopher Breedlove recently completed the Leadership Maryland program, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Breedlove is one of 49 Maryland business and […] The post Calvert County Zoning Enforcement Chief Graduates from Leadership Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Redistricting Board Finalizes New Commissioner District Map

The Charles County Redistricting Board approved the new Commissioner district boundary lines for Charles County that will go into effect with the Charles County Board of Elections on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The adopted district map has District 1 gaining Precinct 9-1, which is the area north of Hughesville and east of Gallant Green. This Precinct […] The post Charles Co. Redistricting Board Finalizes New Commissioner District Map appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UM Charles Regional Recognized for Patient Safety Innovation

LA PLATA, Md. – January 27, 2022 — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has been named a Circle of Honor winner in the Maryland Patient Safety Center’s 2022 Minogue Awards for Patient Safety Innovation. The award-winning program is a patient safety performance improvement initiative to promote early out of bed activity in hospitalized […] The post <strong>UM Charles Regional Recognized for Patient Safety Innovation</strong> appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sarbanes
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Jamie Raskin
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Reports 2022 Winter Turkey Season Harvest

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported taking 67 wild turkeys during the 2022 winter turkey season, which was open statewide Jan. 20-22. This year’s harvest was 24% lower than the 2021 winter total of 89 turkeys. St. Mary’s, Baltimore, and Caroline counties reported the highest harvests respectively, although turkeys were reported […] The post Maryland Reports 2022 Winter Turkey Season Harvest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland gun group shows support for proposed ghost gun ban?

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dozens of volunteers with the Maryland chapters of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense, two of the state’s leading gun-control organizations, rallied under cold, overcast skies outside the General Assembly Tuesday to throw their support behind a proposed bill that would ban untraceable “ghost guns.” Ghost guns, […] The post Maryland gun group shows support for proposed ghost gun ban? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ultra-Partisan DCCC Seeks to Take Over Partisan Gerrymandering Case from Maryland Legislature

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 24, 2021)—Fair Maps Maryland, the nonpartisan organization dedicated to the abolition of partisan gerrymandering in Maryland, today disclosed the legal filings of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) seeking a motion to intervene in the partisan gerrymandering case filed last month in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. If granted by the court, the motion to intervene would make the DCCC a legal defendant in the case and allow their highly paid and partisan lawyers to argue in favor of gerrymandering.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health creates GoVAX ‘Real Kids’ campaign

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has created a new series of television, radio, and social media ads featuring “Real Kids” — children aged 5 to 11 explaining why they got vaccinated against COVID 19 — as part of its statewide GoVAX campaign. Interviews with the children were conducted over the past few […] The post Maryland Department of Health creates GoVAX ‘Real Kids’ campaign appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patuxent Research Refuge#Washington Dc#Birds#Dutch#Nasa#Marylanders#Prr#State#Omb
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Four seniors represent Charles Co. in Maryland Student Page program

Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are Toluwanimi Dapo-Adeyemo, Samuel Chernoff, Tyne Kidd, and Andrea Kornegay.   Each of this year’s selected participants are leaders among CCPS students in the areas of academics, student government, athletics, and extracurricular activities. Dapo-Adeyemo, […] The post Four seniors represent Charles Co. in Maryland Student Page program  appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Patuxent River Seafood featured on Maryland Farm & Harvest

OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) popular original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its ninth season, will feature farms and locations in Baltimore, Calvert, Harford, and Frederick counties during a new episode airing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1. Viewers can watch on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream. The weekly series […] The post Patuxent River Seafood featured on Maryland Farm & Harvest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pax Search and Rescue Provide Medical Evacuation for Merchant Mariner in Chesapeake Bay

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – A crew from Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Search and Rescue (SAR) squadron was called into action Jan. 20 for medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) of an injured mariner in the Chesapeake Bay.   Working with mission partners in U.S. Coast Guard National Capital Region, the Pax River “SAR Dogs” quickly made their […] The post <strong>Pax Search and Rescue Provide Medical Evacuation for Merchant Mariner in Chesapeake Bay </strong> appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LUSBY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of January 25-28, 2022

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of January 25-28, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Former Calvert Soil Conservation District Clark counts blessings of a 36-year career

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert Soil Conservation District’s longest-serving District Manager, William “Bill” Clark, retired in December. Clark joined the district in 1985 with an agronomy degree from the University of Maryland College Park. “I started out as the Johnsongrass coordinator,” Clark said. “That’s how I got to know all the farmers. When the job […] The post Former Calvert Soil Conservation District Clark counts blessings of a 36-year career appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Enacts Executive Order to Further Expand Health Care Staffing in Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Pharmacies

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today enacted an executive order expanding the state’s efforts to support health care facilities in addressing staffing shortages. In addition, the state’s health metrics continue to substantially improve, with COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping at the fastest rate in the United States. Today’s executive order...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy