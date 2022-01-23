ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are we to make of the rise of Odell Beckham Jr. with the Rams? Terry’s Talkin’ Browns

By Terry Pluto, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
I have received many emails from fans about Odell Beckham Jr. similar to this from Joey Porrello: “One simple question. When is the true OBJ story going to surface?”. Before I try to write about OBJ, it’s time for a confession. After all, it’s good for the spiritual soul and the...

Larry Winrod
5d ago

Sorry your wrong. He didn’t want to be here. Ran wrong routes dropped passes. He started out great in New York and here. Then fizzled. He’s a cancer. When things get tough his true colors show. Glad he’s gone. 11 yards a catch and your celebrating him. 😂

4
