ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney's Magical Express rolls to halt: Here's how resort guests can get to/from the airport

By Britt Kennerly, Florida Today
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

For countless Walt Disney World diehards, the Magical Express ride from Orlando International Airport to their resort offered an easy, enjoyable kickoff to theme park vacation heaven.

But alas: The free service for resort guests, complete with baggage that showed up in one's room with no lugging and tugging on the Disneygoers' part, ended earlier this year.

So what can parkgoers do if driving from and to the airport was not part of the Disney dream?

There are options – maybe not as magical, or with Mickey or Minnie waving in the window, but definitely available.

While the Express' goodbye was announced last year, the final hurrahs happened in early January.

►Disneyland celebration: A beloved Disney character is joining Disneyland's Lunar New Year celebrations. See who it is.

►'The Disney magic is gone' ... or is it?: Longtime fans weigh in on changes at Disney World

Pamela and Bill Skaar of Grand Prairie, Texas, are among those who will miss the Express but say they will be back at Walt Disney World as soon as possible. Their last ride on the Express was from the Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa to Orlando International on Jan. 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqdzE_0dtOaYsD00
Bill and Pamela Skaar of Grand Prairie, Texas, foreground, are joined by a Magical Express driver, Edwin, after the couple's last journey on a Magical Express bus from a Walt Disney World resort to Orlando International Airport. The popular free service, between the airport and Disney resorts, ended in early January. Courtesy of Pamela Skaar

The Skaars became Disney Vacation Club members after a 2007 trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"We began enjoying the convenience and 'magic' of being transported to and from the airport via the Magical Express buses," Pamela, a retired speech-language pathologist, said.

"They would get our luggage for us and it magically appeared in our room at our resort just a few hours later! They also were beautiful Disney-themed buses, complete with funny, entertaining, well-mannered drivers and cute Disney videos as we rode along to or from the airport."

Now, they say, they'll take Mears Connect operated by Mears, whose drivers navigated the Magical Express from 2005 until its farewell. But unlike Magical Express, Mears Connect won't be free. Also, at least for now, Mears won't be picking up luggage for passengers and delivering it to their resort rooms. Guests will have to handle that on their own.

Still, the Skaars will treasure the memory of that last trip on the service, when they were the only two people on the bus and posed for photos with the driver.

"We have so many happy memories of using the Magical Express, just the two of us, and other times with our adult children and our grandchildren," Pamela said. "One trip years back we brought my sweet mother who is now passed on ... she rode the Magical Express with us and enjoyed WDW for the first time in her life in her 70s."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ehqi5_0dtOaYsD00
The popular Magical Express bus service to and from Walt Disney World resorts and Orlando International Airport ended in January 2022. For FLORIDA TODAY

Transportation to Walt Disney resorts options

For those needing a lift from the airport to Disney resorts, here are some options.

Mears Connect , offering Standard and Express options.

Cost for a one-way Standard shared-ride service is $16 each way for adults, $13.50 each way for children.

For $250, travelers can book the Express direct-to-resort service for four passengers. Add $55 apiece for additional passengers. It could, the site advises, be a shared service.

For information and reservations: mearsconnect.com. For a private car, you'll need a reservation at least a day in advance, and for the shuttle, 24 hours in advance. Cabs are also available through Mears, 24/7. Passengers will have to stop by baggage claim before heading to the Mears location at Orlando International, where they will board in Terminal B, on Level 1, ground transportation level, in the old Disney location.

Taxi, Uber or Lyft : All of these options are available at Orlando International, with choices including UberX, UberXL and, on the more expensive end, Uber Black.

Sunshine Flyer : This direct-from-airport-to-resorts bus service hasn't kicked off yet – the launch is set for Feb. 1 – but shows promise for those looking for the kind of entertainment-filled offerings that endeared them to the Magical Express. Rather than Disney-centric, it's being touted as reminiscent of rail travel in the 1920s, complete with buses wrapped as locomotive or passenger cars and drivers and staff dressed as conductors and engineers.

Cost for adults is $17 for one-way and $34 for round-trip tickets. For children ages 3 to 9: $12.50 for one-way; $25 round-trip. Children younger than 2 may sit on an adult's lap for free. Get details sunshineflyer.com.

Car rental : While this can be the best option for those who want the freedom of having a vehicle at their disposal during a trip, remember that along with not being entertained, there are tolls along the way. On top of that, there's the parking fee at Disney resorts, up to $25 per night.

Contact Britt Kennerly at bkennerly@floridatoday.com and Twitter: @bybrittkennerly Facebook: /bybrittkennerly.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Disney's Magical Express rolls to halt: Here's how resort guests can get to/from the airport

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Completely Closing For at Least Two Weeks, No Reopening Date Set

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has announced today that it will be closing its doors to all Guests beginning 7 January 2022. The move comes amid a rise in COVID-19 infections across the area with the Disney Park temporarily closing for at least two weeks. Located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island,...
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Disney Cruise Ship Forced to Spend Day at Sea After Guests Denied at St. Thomas

This week, a Disney Cruise Line ship has seen its passengers denied entry to St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. The Disney Fantasy, which is sailing a 7-day Caribbean voyage out of Port Canaveral, was not allowed to let guests disembark the vessel on December 30 during her call to the Virgin Islands.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Inside the Magic

Video: Big Rat On the Loose in Walt Disney World Had Guests Running

Sometimes it’s not just the character interactions that can make for unique experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. A resurfaced video from a character meet-and-greet with Baloo and King Louie of The Jungle Book (1967) at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort went south when a rather large rat made it’s way straight through the meet-and-greet and had Guests running and dancing to avoid it.
ANIMALS
allears.net

The Three WORST Times to Go to Walt Disney World

We’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s truly never a bad time to visit Disney World. Even the hottest day can still be fun, and even the busiest days are an opportunity to have your best Disney day ever!. That said, if you want to avoid...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Abandoned Monorail Left Decaying For Years at Disney World

If you wondered what Walt Disney World Resort does with all of its scrap attraction pieces and theme park paraphilia, there is a special spot near Magic Kingdom where all of these iconic and magical pieces lay to rest. As one may imagine, even for an intimate object, being able...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

The 5 Weirdest Jobs in Disney World

For so many, a job at Disney World is the DREAM job!. Really, though, there’s much more to working at Disney than wearing costumes or being an Imagineer — in fact, there are some odd jobs you’ve probably never even thought of!. As evidenced by Disney World’s...
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Several Cruise Lines Extend Cancelation Policies on Cruises

Several cruise lines have extended their cancelation policies on cruises including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, and Celebrity Cruises. Royal Caribbean: Royal Caribbean has extended their popular Cruise with Confidence program to reservations confirmed on or before March 31, 2022 on cruises departing through September 30, 2022. This program offers the...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Shuts Down ‘Jurassic Park’ River Adventure

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this month might be disappointed to find out that one of the most iconic attractions in the Parks has been closed. Universal Orlando Resort recently closed down Shrek 4-D for good at Universal Studios Florida and Revenge of the Mummy for a lengthy refurbishment that will have the ride unavailable until late summer.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Resort#Disney Parks#Magical Express#Walt Disney World#Disney World Pamela#Grand Prairie#Orlando International#Disney Vacation Club
allears.net

NEWS: Major Airline Cutting Back on Orlando Flights During Spring Break Season

Planning a trip to Orlando for spring break this year? We’ve got some news that could impact your travel. Traditionally, spring break is one of the busiest travel times of the year in Orlando. But despite the typical increase in traffic, one airline has reduced their Orlando flights during the season, as the shakeup of travel schedules continues.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Offering Up to $6,000 Hiring Bonus for New Cast Members, Disney Stock Drops Following Netflix Crash, & More: Daily Recap (1/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, January 21, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Offering FREE Tickets For Two Days

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a special deal for Guests who visit during a select time period. If you’re thinking of planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in 2022, you might want to look into the latest special that is being offered currently. Guests who book between now...
ORLANDO, FL
Cinema Blend

Everything New Coming To Walt Disney World In 2022

The last couple years have certainly not gone as planned at Walt Disney World. The events, updates, and new attractions that were planned for the four theme parks even just a couple years ago have had to undergo a massive rescheduling due to the pandemic, and much that was expected to be done by now is still under construction. Still, Walt Disney World in 2022 shaping up to be a lot of fun.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Is Mears Connect Better Than Disney’s Magical Express? Honest Opinions Revealed

Disney’s Magical Express, the complementary mode of transportation that brought Guests to and from Orlando International Airport, is officially retired. Although Disney no longer offers an airport transportation service, Guests traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth have other options to get to and from the airport and Walt Disney World Resort, including Mears Connect.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

369K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy