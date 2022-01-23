ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Open 2022: Shapovalov's OLD-STYLE Serve & Volley

By LORENZO CIOTTI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alexander Zverev, beaten by Denis Shapovalov in three sets in the 4th round of the Australian Open 2022, once again misses the chance to move forward in the portion of the board left vacant by the world number one. Zverev made thirty-two unforced...

Tennis World Usa

John McEnroe: "Rafael Nadal makes the most of every situation"

Speaking to Eurosport, John McEnroe praised the tenacity of the 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who got the 17th Slam semifinal of his career after the 5-sets-wins against Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2022, on the Rod Laver Arena. McEnroe said: "I think Rafael Nadal's...
Tennis World Usa

Former ATP ace opens up on Rafael Nadal's behavior

Rafael Nadal made his seventh career semifinal at the Australian Open, after a marathon lasting more than 4 hours against Denis Shapovalov who dragged on to the fifth set. During yesterday’s match, the Spaniard suffered from heat stroke and a stomach problem which were almost completely compromised in a match he was controlling well from the start.
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal is one of the most respectful players with...', says expert

After months of absence from the circuit, Rafael Nadal is back after a foot problem and is now two matches from history. The Spanish champion will face the Italian number one in the semifinals and is two races from winning his twenty-first career Slam, a record that would allow him to overtake Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and thus become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles in history.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March. Read More Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowdGrand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Djokovic at Australian Open
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
The Independent

‘Inspirational’ Beth Mooney set for remarkable return after broken jaw

Australia opener Beth Mooney is still on a liquid diet after surgery on a broken jaw but is expected to be fit to play in the only Test of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday.Mooney broke her jaw in two places when she was hit by a cricket ball in the nets ahead of the series, but, after little more than a week on the sidelines, the 28-year-old looks set to return to her place at the top of the Australian batting order.“Beth Mooney so far has passed everything that she’s needed to. Assuming she gets through training today like we...
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal, 17, after beating Roger Federer: 'I proved my quality, I belong..'

At the beginning of 2003, the 16-year-old Rafael Nadal was ranked just outside the top-200. The Spaniard improved his position rapidly after advancing into four Challenger finals and winning one final by the end of March. Ready to show his skills on the higher level, Rafa reached the third round in Monte Carlo as a qualifier and repeated that in Hamburg and Wimbledon, backed by more good results on clay in July and the first ATP semi-final in Umag.
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods will break ground in Tampa Bay

Golf superstar Tiger Woods will soon break ground in Tampa Bay, expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers called PopStroke that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, will break ground on Feb. 2 near Cypress Creek Town Center...
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

