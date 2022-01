A woman from Minnesota has been charged with murder after allegedly admitting to killing her mother by squeezing her “like a python” until she died.Cassandra Dusold, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with her 69-year-old mother Dorothy’s death on Saturday, according to a newly released criminal complaint. The accused was at her mother’s residence at the New Market Township on Saturday when she called 911 and reported that her mother wasn’t breathing, according to a report by local CBS affiliate WCCO, quoting the police complaint. When the Elko New Market Fire Department and Scott County deputies responded to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO