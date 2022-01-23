ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-23 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern New London, Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern New London; Southern New London WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Near blizzard conditions are possible for a period on Saturday. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions are expected Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. White out conditions are likely at times.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
County
Curry County, OR
County
Coos County, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Caroline; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; New Kent; Prince George; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and south central Virginia. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Southeast Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Anne Arundel, Cecil and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 14:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-28 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 9 PM Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Hyde, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Hyde; Pitt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Pitt, Greene, Beaufort and Mainland Hyde Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin Friday evening in Delmarva and southern New Jersey, spreading northward overnight into Saturday morning. Snow may be heavy at times through mid afternoon Saturday before diminishing Saturday evening. Strong winds may generate blowing snow and very low visibilities at times.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-28 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills as cold as 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 9 PM this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Southeast Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with blizzard conditions possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

