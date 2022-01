Hello,my name is Joshua Jackson and to me one of the most important holidays is Martin Luther King day because it truly was an important day. It’s really nice to get a day off and to sleep in on days like these but sometimes we forget the true importance of holidays besides a day off. His “I have a dream” speech actually inspires me to keep chasing my dream even if nobody believes in me. It’s crazy to think that only fifty seven years have passed since there was segregation in the United States. It’s crazy because I have asked my Nana and Papa what it was like growing up when there was segregation.

