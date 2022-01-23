ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn admits to fake elector scheme on national TV

By John Wright
 5 days ago
A former White House aide admitted Friday night on national TV that he helped organize a campaign to submit fake electoral certificates from several states that falsely claimed former president Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Boris Epshteyn, who was subpoenaed this week by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, told MSNBC: "Yes, I was part of the process to make sure there were alternate electors for when, as we hoped, the challenges to the seated electors would be heard and be successful."

Epshteyn went on to claim that "everything that was done was done legally, by the Trump legal team, according to the rules, and under the leadership of (Trump lawyer) Rudy Giuliani."

CNN first reported Thursday that Giuliani "oversaw efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors from seven states that Trump lost, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the scheme."

"The sources said members of former President Donald Trump's campaign team were far more involved than previously known in the plan, a core tenet of the broader plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory when Congress counted the electoral votes on January 6," CNN reported.

At least two state attorneys general have referred investigations into the fake electoral certificates to the Department of Justice.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has said she believes those who signed the certificates violated multiple state and federal laws.

Clips from Epshteyn's interview and reactions below:

Shannon weedman
4d ago

and yet still not enough. everyone did his bidding to do wrong so he looks perfect and untouchable. still waiting for the charges and handcuffs and mega fines.

The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Report: Justice Dept. to investigate Republicans who sent fake Trump electors to Congress

The United States Department of Justice has launched an investigation in an apparent attempt by Republicans in seven battleground states won by President Joe Biden in 2020 to allegedly subvert the election results by sending falsified slates of electors for ex-President Donald Trump to Congress, according to a published report. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco […] The post Report: Justice Dept. to investigate Republicans who sent fake Trump electors to Congress appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump electors plot implodes: Giuliani and the admission that may haunt 45

In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s multi-state bid to steal the 2020 presidential election with the help of fraudulent electors. This comes after former Trump campaign advisor, Boris Epshteyn, admitted to his involvement with the plot on “The Beat” and confirmed that Rudy Giuliani led it.Jan. 25, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Michigan State
MSNBC

Jan. 6th Cmte. looks into fake Trump electors

It's Time for a Long-Haul Mask Like This Israeli Mask Unsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. Subaru Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Left Us Speechless (See It Now) TruthFinder /. Locate Almost Anyone By Entering Their Name (This Is Addicting!)
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

GOP candidate condemns YouTube for getting in the way of his lies

Ask Republican leaders on Capitol Hill about this year's midterm elections, and they'll likely answer by talking about the present and the future. Ask GOP candidates trying to break through in competitive primary campaigns the same question, and you'll probably hear answers about the recent past. In Arizona's U.S. Senate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Boris Epshteyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

After losing the 2020 election, former President Trump considered deploying the National Guard to confiscate voting machines, a draft executive order reveals. The Trump campaign also installed fake electors in seven swing states under the direction of Rudy Giuliani. Malcolm Nance, MSNBC Terrorism Analyst; Lauren Gambino, senior national reporter for The Guardian; and Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, discuss how the January 6th Select Committee is closing in on Trump and his associates.Jan. 23, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot

Former Trump campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election, the House Select Committee’s probe into the insurrection, and the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot. When Melber pressed Epshteyn over reports regarding the fraudulent electors plot, Epshteyn admitted the Trump campaign's basic plan but insisted those involved were "alternate electors." Jan. 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
