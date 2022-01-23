ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After shoulder surgery Baker Mayfield prepares to navigate recovery road: Crowquill

By Ted Crow, Special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s shoulder surgery was a success. Now comes the hard part — four to six months of rehab to see if he can get back to the quarterback he was at the end of 2020 when he...

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield is taking a hiatus from social media. But that doesn't mean that the Cleveland Browns quarterback isn't going to be seen on social media. Of all people, it was one of Mayfield's most vocal critics, Colin Cowherd, who shared a picture of the 26-year-old signal-caller out and about on Thursday night. According to the Fox Sports radio host, Mayfield dined at his friend's restaurant, Slay Italian, and managed to leave a lasting impression on both Cowherd's friend and in turn, Cowherd, himself.
