ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Recovered and restored: the surrealist masterpiece thought destroyed after fascist raid

By Dalya Alberge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iViRa_0dtOYKl100
Yves Tanguy with his lover, the heiress Peggy Guggenheim, in 1938.

A surrealist masterpiece believed destroyed when a fascist mob raided an arthouse cinema in 1930s Paris has made a triumphant return.

The thugs vandalised the theatre, which was showing a subversive, anticlerical film by Salvador Dalí and Luis Buñuel and displaying avant-garde paintings, and took knives to artworks, including a futuristic landscape by Yves Tanguy, which was photographed with gaping scars and slashes in the aftermath of the attack.

The painting, Fraud in the Garden, painted in 1930, was thought to have been lost or destroyed. Now it is back, its wounds healed by a restorer’s surgery. Its rediscovery has been confirmed by Professor Jennifer Mass, an American conservation scientist, who told the Observer that the painting had been presumed “lost to history”.

She said: “We were able to do different types of imaging and analysis and demonstrate that it was the original work that had been put back together again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPGkl_0dtOYKl100
Fraud in the Garden by Yves Tanguy. The painting has been lined and restored, concealing evidence of the damage from the 1930 attack. Photograph: Becca Pollak

On 3 December 1930, two right-wing extremist groups, the League of Patriots and the Anti-Semitic League, raided the newly renovated Studio 28 in Montmartre. They were protesting at “the immorality of this Bolshevist spectacle”; L’Âge d’Or (The Age of Gold) was a savage cinematice attack on the Catholic church and sexual hypocrisy, whose controversial scenes include a sequence based on the Marquis de Sade’s 120 Days of Sodom in which the chief sadist appears to be Jesus.

The fascists attacked the Tanguy, along with other works by Dalí, Man Ray and Joan Miró displayed in the lobby. They smashed furniture and windows, tore up books, threw ink at the screen and ignited smoke bombs. They shouted: “We’ll show you that there are still Christians in France!” and “Death to Jews!” In the following days, pressure from rightwing newspapers led to the film being banned.

Dalí’s painting, Invisible Sleeping Woman, Horse, Lion, survived the attack, having been slashed, and is in the Pompidou in Paris. Mass said: “Now we know that this Tanguy also survived. Many of the surrealist painters of the period were pro-Communist. They were really trying to question the status quo, and so this made them a target.”

She added that an anonymous French owner had acquired the Tanguy at auction in 1985: “He thought that this could be the original painting that had been attacked. People didn’t believe him because it looked like it was in perfect condition.

“We looked at it and thought it can’t be the same painting. We’ve been doing work in the lab – X-ray, ultraviolet and pigment analysis – and we found that it is the original that had been repaired.” Scientific tests revealed its scars.

The painting, which measures 92cm by 73cm, is typical of Tanguy’s timeless, barren landscapes with imaginary objects and ambiguous forms. Shortly before his death in 1955, the artist said: “The painting develops before my eyes, unfolding its surprises as it progresses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfLhg_0dtOYKl100
Fraud in the Garden, left, photographed with other vandalised works in the aftermath of the attack.

Mass leads the consultancy Scientific Analysis of Fine Art, which studies works through cutting-edge science, and is professor of cultural heritage science at the Bard Graduate Centre in New York. She has co-authored a study of the Tanguy painting with numerous academics, including specialists at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Art historian Charles Stuckey, who has been working with researcher Stephen Mack on a Tanguy catalogue raisonné, or definitive study, described the survival of this historic painting as “very significant”.

Professor Elliott King, a Dalí expert, said that its rediscovery was “extremely exciting”, partly due to its link with a key moment for the surrealists: “In 1930, they were not really sure if surrealism had become too acceptable and this gave their movement new excitement. L’Âge d’Or was designed to shock. The attack was frightening and violent, no doubt, but in its way expected. Indeed, Dalí wrote to a friend at the time saying that tensions were rising, suggesting the surrealists anticipated some sort of eruption.”

The British Film Institute notes that, while L’Âge d’Or was vilified for many years for its subversive eroticism and furious dissection of “civilised” values, it is today considered a masterpiece.

Mass said that the “terror” suffered by the painting has been completely covered up by the restorer: “It’s only in an X-ray that it’s possible to see that the painting was slashed.”

That raises a dilemma, a “tension between the painting as a historical document and an art historical document”, she said. “If you don’t study history, then you’re doomed to repeat it. It seems that we’re at a point in time when the far right might be interested in happily repeating some of our early 20th-century history and probably a lot of people don’t fully understand what fascism means at this moment.

“As a historical document, I would like to see it in its unrestored state. But for art historical purposes, it’s understandable that people want to focus on Tanguy.”

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Yves Tanguy Painting Thought to Be Lost During Fascist Raid Is Found and Repaired

For decades, scholars thought that a painting by Surrealist artist Yves Tanguy was destroyed during a raid on a Paris cinema led by two right-wing groups. Now, in a find that has shocked even those with a deep knowledge of Tanguy’s oeuvre, that painting has been found and brought back to its original state. It turns out that that painting, Fraud in the Garden (1930), had been hiding in plain sight, in a way. The Guardian reports that the painting had been bought at auction in 1985 by a French owner who had suspected that the work may be the one...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
Person
Jesus
Person
Luis Buñuel
Person
Joan Mir
Person
Yves Tanguy
Hyperallergic

The Surrealist Painting That Survived A Fascist Attack

A painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy that had been assumed lost forever in a fascist attack on a Paris cinema in 1930 has re-emerged fully restored. On the night of December 30, 1930, members of the far-right groups the League of Patriots and the Anti-Semitic League of France raided Studio 28, an arthouse theater in Paris’s artists’ district of Montmartre. They savagely attacked Tanguy’s 1930 masterpiece “Fraud in the Garden” in the cinema’s lobby, along with other works by Salvador Dalí, Man Ray, and Joan Miró.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Has the west fallen for Putin’s tricks in Ukraine?

The west has been fixated for more than two months on Russian preparations to mount a new land invasion of Ukraine. Except, it hasn’t happened – and it’s not likely to happen, at least in the form that’s most commonly imagined. Russia has used the bright, shiny object of an obvious troop concentration to panic the west into considering seriously its demands for rolling back Nato. But by focusing on the wrong problem, and joining in negotiations on Russia’s terms, the US and Nato have fallen for a massive strategic deception operation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Movement#Art Museum#Fine Art#Art Historian#American#The League Of Patriots#The Anti Semitic League#Bolshevist#Catholic#The Marquis De Sade#Sodom#Christians
ARTnews

France Approves Return of Nazi-looted Artworks, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

Dismay after female leopard shot and dies from injuries in Kashmir

Calls to protect Pakistan’s critically endangered wildlife have increased after a leopard died from injuries sustained when it was shot on the banks of a river in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. The injured female leopard was found by locals on Sunday and transported to Islamabad for treatment, but did not survive....
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Biden’s hot mic drop: ‘What happens when you’ve been on Zoom for two years’

Late-night hosts assessed a hot mic moment for Joe Biden on Monday, in which the president insulted a Fox News reporter. At the tail end of a press conference, Fox News’s White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, asked whether Biden viewed inflation as a potential political liability ahead of the midterms this year. His rostrum microphone still on, Biden was heard responding, sarcastically, “that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

How ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Writer-Director Jane Campion Explores “The Vulnerability, The Brutality, And The Fear” Of Toxic Masculinity

“I have tennis elbow” Jane Campion says, stretching an arm out across the Zoom screen from her temporary Joshua Tree home. She’s in California for the release of her film The Power of the Dog—a Western set in Montana and shot in her native New Zealand. Despite what her repetitive strain injury might suggest, Campion is by no means Wimbledon-ready. She has only learned tennis very recently during the pandemic and seems delighted by the humbling surrender of trying something new. “I just can’t tell you the excitement I felt one night when I was playing with my coach and I hit...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy