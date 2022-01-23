ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramp up your digital security with the LastPass Premium password manager

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most basic and most important tenets of internet security is strong passwords. Keeping track of dozens of complicated passwords, however, is easier said than done. Manage unlimited passwords with strong encryption with LastPass Premium. Get it on sale for $24.99 for a year to maximize your digital security...

Upgrade your online security with this highly rated personal digital vault

If online security has you feeling anything but secure about your where and how you store your online banking information and sacred passwords, you need a better system. It can be stressful to remember all your passwords and it’s entirely no fun when you forget one and have to reset it. That’s where the Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan comes in to save the day.
Confirm whether your credit card already has product protection for purchases

Many credit card companies have come up with their own take on extended warranties. As long as you purchase a product with your credit card and the product manufacturer offers a limited warranty, the credit card company will extend the original warranty for an additional length of time. These extra warranties typically last for an additional year, but they often don’t cover big-ticket items like cars, boats, or computers. American Express, Visa, and Mastercard all offer extended warranty benefits, but each card issuer chooses whether to offer them, so you’ll need to check your specific credit card to see if you have this coverage. To take advantage of credit card-sponsored warranties, you usually need to provide your original receipt, credit card statement showing the purchase, and a copy of the manufacturer’s warranty.
Keeping your personal information safe online

During Data Privacy Week, the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and Virginia’s Office of Data Governance and Analytics (ODGA) are encouraging all Virginians to learn about online privacy and to manage their personal information and keep it secure.
Comcast tests 4Gbps speeds that could ramp up your internet

Comcast has revealed a major development in its goal to deliver internet speeds of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) for broadband users. The telecommunications giant announced that it has successfully tested a prototype 10G modem, which will utilize technology that will eventually enable multi-gigabit speeds. The test was conducted in...
How to Set Up Digital Legacy on Your iPhone

Go to Settings > [your name] > Password & Security > Legacy Contact > Add Legacy Contact. You can choose a contact from your Family Sharing group or elsewhere, and you can have multiple legacy contacts. When someone needs to access your account, they should go to Apple's Digital Legacy...
Protect your passwords with 30% off a LastPass subscription

Storing your passwords on a browser isn't the most secure method to protect yourself in daily life, and a password manager can offer an extra layer of security while helping you manage your digital keychain. If you want to try it out, right now, you can get a year of LastPass Premium for less per month than a good cup of coffee.
NordPass for MSP offers password management services for online security

NordPass Business has released NordPass for MSP, a password management solution that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver an easy-to-use tool to their customers. Today, an increasing number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are interested in ensuring their company’s cybersecurity and routinely look for MSPs that can offer...
The Best Ways to Secure Your Digital Assets and Protect Your Cyber Livelihood

The development of digital assets in the 21st century includes everything from documents saved on the cloud, to eCommerce and virtual content, (which now has adaptive database storage). Technology has created a safe atmosphere for their preservation to the point where we do not need to hire a specialist to...
Get One Year of LastPass Premium or Family at 30% off

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where for only a limited time, you can get One Year of LastPass Premium or Family for 30% off. See how easy password management can be! LastPass lets you save unlimited passwords on all devices with strong encryption.
5 Best Password Managers for 2022

You have enough on your plate as an entrepreneur, do you really want to have to remember all of your passwords, too? Writing them down in a notebook or sticky notes isn't exactly the most secure method, but a password manager is a flexible, secure alternative. If you're in the market for a password manager in 2022, these are some of the best, each on sale for a limited time.
NordPass Password Manager Introduces MSP Solution

NordPass Business has released NordPass for MSP, a password management solution that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver a powerful and easy-to-use tool to their customers. Marketing Technology News: Aims Community College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Store, Manage and Deliver…. Why MSPs?. Today, an increasing number...
Your Keyboard Walking Password Isn’t Complex Or Secure – Review Geek

Each year security experts plead for the general public to use unique and more secure passwords, but every year we’re reminded that the most-used passwords are awful. A popular trend is known as “keyboard walking,” and while the passwords look strong, secure, and often meet complexity standards, it’s a well-known trick that you’ll want to avoid.
1Password Valued at $6.8 Billion: The Rise Of The Password Manager

Toronto-based company 1Password has raised $620 million at a huge $6.8 billion valuation, meaning the company is now one of Canada’s most valuable technology businesses. Although password managers like 1Password have been around for a while, the increased risk of cyberattacks and hacking – as well as the volume of data about ourselves we now store on the internet – means it's never been more important to use your account.
Geekspeak: Password Security and More

This week the geeks discuss password security and different options. We will also hear from foreign correspondent Donna Dalton. A beloved call-in tech talk show with Matt McBrayer, Louie Girardot and occasional special guests. Geekspeak airs on the first and third Monday of every month of KDNK at 4:30pm.
Strong security starts with the strengthening of the weakest link: passwords

Darren Siegel is a cyber security expert at Specops Software. He works as a lead IT engineer, helping organizations solve complex challenges within IT security. In this interview with Help Net Security he discusses the challenges related to password security. Every year, attackers get access to billions of passwords. What...
Perfect password primer: upgrade your security

Most of us know security is important, but we still choose the lazy option when it comes to password security. Of course it's bad to use the same password for every website. But it’s not even good enough to use a strong password; we now live in a world where so much is tied up with our online lives that hackers are doing more and more to break into online accounts.
Your password is: C0mplicated!

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner thinks about enterprise security, some rare good news for the chip shortage and SeekOut accepts Tiger Global’s offer. Spin up. JPMorgan is ready to ditch its old enterprise technology, vowing last week to spend up to $12...
