ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

For 150 years, ‘Home’ has been wherever you sing this song

By Max McCoy
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lkbr_0dtOY3pv00

Brewster Higley is an enigma.

When he came to Kansas in 1871, he was already pushing 50, so frontier life must have been a special challenge. Higley was a physician, what we would today call an ear, nose and throat specialist. But in rural and remote Smith County, up near the geographic center of the contiguous United States near the Nebraska line, he was a simple country doctor. He amputated limbs with a handsaw, battled typhoid, patched up gunshot wounds.

And he wrote the words to what would become the unofficial anthem of the American cowboy. One hundred and fifty years later, the first line of Higley’s poem-turned-song is immediately recognizable:

“Oh, give me a home …”

As a kid growing up in Kansas, I didn’t think much about the song. It was just always there, part of a collective soundtrack played live at school recitals and wafted from the AM radio on the kitchen table. “Home” was in my old Mel Bay guitar book, but I skipped over it, searching instead for the power chords I hoped (in vain) would make me cool. But in the past few months, I have revisited the song, and have been struck by how each generation has made the old tune its own.

“Home on the Range” became the state song of Kansas in 1947, but it was wildly popular before that. It has been covered by artists from Bing Crosby (1933) to the prog rock band Kansas (2016). A campfire favorite, it’s relatively easy to learn , and you can hear it played at just about any old-fashioned acoustic guitar gathering. It’s also been a lightning rod for claims of plagiarism. Various states have claimed the song as their own, including Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.

There is little doubt now that Higley was the author.

What is less certain is what motivated him to come to Kansas in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099Uaa_0dtOY3pv00

This 1946 brochure, published a year before “Home on the Range” became the state song of Kansas, includes the original poem by Brewster Higley (Michael G. Saft)

“Dr. Brewster Higley was an eccentric character,” wrote his friend, editor W. H. Nelson, in a 1914 edition of the Smith County Pioneer. Nelson recalled Higley, an amateur poet, as “rough and uncouth in appearance, but with a heart filled with poetry and compassion for suffering humanity.”

Back in Indiana, Higley left a life marked chiefly for its unhappiness. Those who knew him there recounted for historians in the decades to come his family’s poverty, his marriages, his losing battle with the bottle. He had good reason to be a troubled and lonely man. His first three wives died, according to C.M. Cooper in the Great Plains Quarterly . When he married a fourth woman, Mercy Ann McPherson, a widow with a young son, the union apparently proved so disagreeable (possibly for both parties) that he sent his own two children to live with relatives in Illinois and left, secretly, for Kansas. For years, according to Cooper, nobody in Indiana knew where Higley had gone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S75hF_0dtOY3pv00

Brewster Higley (KansasMemory.org/Kansas State Historical Society)

Higley took with him a borrowed revolver and an ambition, apparently, to make a new life by homesteading in Kansas. After spending the first year in a boarding house, he staked a claim on Beaver Creek in Smith County and built a one-room dugout. It was there in 1872 that he wrote the poem that begins with the line, “Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam.” The poem was published in the Smith County Pioneer a year later.

Then Higley forgot about the poem for a year or so until a friend found it tucked into one of the doctor’s books. The friend urged Higley to set the poem to music, and Smith County neighbor Dan Kelley, a musician and Civil War veteran, came up with the melody that would be recognizable to us today. Kelley played the song with the local Harlan Brothers band, and a refrain was added that mentioned clear skies and no discouraging words. From there, the song took wing on the cattle trails, being passed from singer to singer, performed in somewhat different versions.

There have been several fanciful retellings of how Higley came to write the song, including a dubious 1947 biography by Margaret Nelson that purports to show his thought process as he penned each line. One of the most common stories is that Higley was waiting for a deer to wander by his cabin so he could shoot it for supper (presumably not with the borrowed revolver) when, tired of waiting, he began writing about what he observed at his cabin door. But Cooper, who wrote the piece in the Great Plains Quarterly, treats such stories with suspicion; it is unlikely that Higley was writing about things he saw at the dugout, because by 1872 there probably weren’t any buffalo left in Smith County. Likewise antelopes, or swans gliding along Beaver Creek.

“The landscape that Higley has created in his poem,” Cooper opines, “is an ideal conglomeration of benevolent forces, a perfect and peaceful ‘garden of the West.’ ”

That may be the point of “Home on the Range,” a yearning for a life someplace pleasant and peaceful where the animals are at play, and not needed for dinner. Certainly Higley was looking for a home, and perhaps he found it in the three years or so he lived in the dugout, and the cabin he built later.

Decades later, the song was a staple of the Golden Age of radio. After Franklin Delano Roosevelt told reporters “Home on the Range” was his favorite, it became the most popular song on the air. Most performers thought it was a traditional folk tune and in the public domain. But in 1934, stations stopped playing the song because an Arizona couple, William and Mary Goodwin, filed a $500,000 lawsuit against NBC claiming copyright infringement. They were the authors, they claimed, and had published sheet music to it, as “My Arizona Home,” in 1905.

A New York attorney, Samuel Moanfeldt, was hired by NBC to find the truth, and the trail led him to Smith County and the version published in the Pioneer in 1873. Although the edition of the newspaper that originally carried the poem had been lost, editor Nelson republished the poem in 1914. More importantly, another local paper, the Kirwin Chief, had reprinted the poem in 1876, and those copies were available.

That settled the case for the Goodwins, but it didn’t stop many others over the years from claiming they wrote the song. And while the preponderance of the evidence weighs heavily in favor of Higley, folklorist John A. Lomax Sr. had doubts , because he had a letter from a Texan claiming to have known the song as early as 1867. Lomax, who first heard the song from a Black saloon keeper and former cowboy, had published the song in 1910 in his anthology, “Cowboy Songs and Other Frontier Ballads.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UYUg_0dtOY3pv00

The “Home on the Range” cabin has been furnished to resemble what it would have looked like when Brewster Higley lived there in the 1870s. This is the site where Higley wrote the famous poem, which would later be set to music and became an anthem for the American west. (Michael G. Saft)

So, what is it about the song that has kept it going for 150 years?

For El Dean Holthus, that’s an easy answer.

“I challenge you to close your eyes and sing the chorus and not think of your home,” he told me.

Holthus, the spokesman for the Home on the Range Cabin , has given similar quotes to other journalists, but he delivers the line with such sincerity that you believe him every time. And, there is truth to what Holthus, an 89-year-old who has lived in Smith County all his life, except for stints at college and in the military, has to say. We all yearn for home. It’s hardwired into us, just as it was in Higley.

The song was near the top of the Western Writers of America’s Top 100 western songs. According to Johnny D. Boggs, the multiple Spur Award-winning novelist and editor of the WWA Roundup , the reason is simple.

“Why has ‘Home on the Range’ been recorded by artists ranging from Vernon Dalhart in 1927 to Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Lisa Loeb, Mitch Miller, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, practically every singing-cowboy movie star who ever strummed a guitar and the rock group Kansas? Because while it might be the state song of Kansas,” Boggs said, “its appeal is universal.”

The song gives us an idyllic world without storms or pollution, according to Boggs, where everyone gets along, even the animals.

“Alas, you won’t find that anywhere today,” he told me. “You probably couldn’t find it often in the late 1800s — but wouldn’t it be great if we could look at those stars and wonder if ‘their glory exceed that of ours’?”

My friend Jim Hoy, who has written about Flint Hills cowboys and just about everything else Kansan you could think of, talks about “Home on the Range” in a forthcoming book. He showed me a chapter from the manuscript in which he jokingly says he’s sorry for other states that don’t have such great songs.

“We can lay claim to the most melodious, most poetic, most well-known official state song in the whole country,” Hoy writes. He admits to a bit of hyperbole there, and says he really doesn’t know any other state songs, except for maybe “Oklahoma!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6UqF_0dtOY3pv00

Brewster Higley, a frontier doctor who wrote the poem “Home on the Range,” homesteaded in the 1870s along Beaver Creek in Smith County, Kansas. The cabin, made of native stone and wood, has been restored and the site is open daily to visitors. (Michael G. Saft)

A documentary about “Home on the Range,” directed by Ken Spurgeon and featuring Buck Taylor, was released in 2017. Filmed entirely in Kansas, it won a 2018 Western Heritage Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy and Western Museum at Oklahoma City. It was made with financial backing from the Peoples Heartland Foundation, a nonprofit that manages the Home on the Range Cabin site.

The cabin, which was in disrepair and used as a chicken coop when author Homer Croy visited it in the early 1940s, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. It was restored in 2013. While privately owned, it is open for tours daily “from daylight to dark,” according to the website .

Holthus, the cabin spokesman, said there is just something special about the site.

“You can come and sing the song on the spot where it was written,” he said.

Higley would never know how popular the lyrics he wrote along Beaver Creek would become. Those who knew him said he never thought much of the song and liked another tune he had written better. But, there would at least be some measure of happiness for the lonely medic with the troubled past.

In 1875, Higley married his fifth and final wife, Sarah Clemons.

He died in 1911, age 88, and is buried not in Kansas — but in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The post For 150 years, ‘Home’ has been wherever you sing this song appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House passes bill extending governor’s orders on staff for hospitals, nursing homes

TOPEKA — The Kansas House approved legislation Tuesday that would relax qualifications for workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities until May 15. House Bill 2477 is a response to the governor’s request that the Legislature extend her recent executive orders through law before her emergency declaration expires on Friday. The Senate could consider the […] The post Kansas House passes bill extending governor’s orders on staff for hospitals, nursing homes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘You have awakened a sleeping lion’: Kansas City residents denounce GOP congressional map

TOPEKA — Wyandotte County resident Connie Brown Collins says new congressional boundaries passed by the state Senate appear to “literally cut through backyards” of several diverse communities. Republicans in the Legislature have fast-tracked an effort to redraw congressional districts in a way that would divide the Kansas City metro area along Interstate 70. As a […] The post ‘You have awakened a sleeping lion’: Kansas City residents denounce GOP congressional map appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kansas Reflector

Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test

TOPEKA — Sen. Mike Thompson said during a health committee hearing this week that he knows “for a fact” that deaths are being wrongly attributed to COVID-19 when there isn’t an autopsy performed to confirm the finding. The Republican from Shawnee said he knows this based on data given to him by “the previous director” […] The post Fact check: Kansas senators make false claims about COVID-19 deaths, vaccines, PCR test appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas Reflector

Exhausted and overworked Kansas corrections employees make case for pay increase

TOPEKA — In her 13 years working as a corrections officer, Jennifer Wyman has fielded threats to herself and her family, sat with other officers in the emergency room and helped to rehabilitate inmates, all while working three other jobs because of insufficient pay. The pay issue is feeding into a growing staffing problem in […] The post Exhausted and overworked Kansas corrections employees make case for pay increase appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate has no good reason for removing journalists from floor action

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Steve Morris, a Hugoton Republican, served in the Kansas Senate from 1993 to 2013, including eight years as Senate president. During my eight years as president […] The post Kansas Senate has no good reason for removing journalists from floor action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Buck Taylor
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republican senators approve map to split KC metro, splinter Democratic vote

TOPEKA — Kansas Republican senators over the course of a three-hour debate Friday countered criticisms of their plan for the state’s congressional district boundaries, passing the controversial “Ad Astra” map. Opponents argued Republican leadership rushed the map and did not do enough to preserve the integrity of minority communities and other communities of interest, pointing […] The post Kansas Republican senators approve map to split KC metro, splinter Democratic vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Like Quantrill’s violent raiders, GOP legislators in Kansas aim to stifle Lawrence progressives

Republicans in the Kansas Legislature are on the brink of accomplishing what pro-slavery forces in 1863 couldn’t quite manage: Silencing the progressives of Lawrence. Back then, William Quantrill and his raiders set much of the town ablaze and massacred more than 100. Lawrence was a free state stronghold, fiercely opposed to slavery, and its residents […] The post Like Quantrill’s violent raiders, GOP legislators in Kansas aim to stifle Lawrence progressives appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas governor asks for simple food tax relief, resilience in State of the State speech

TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday used her annual State of the State address to propose eliminating the sales tax on food with a simple 13-word phrase, freezing college tuition rates, investing in law enforcement, and funding a state water plan abandoned by previous administrations. In prepared remarks, she provides encouragement to health […] The post Kansas governor asks for simple food tax relief, resilience in State of the State speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#William And Mary#Plagiarism#War Veteran#American
Kansas Reflector

Ban on food assistance to Kansans with felonies leads to recidivism, advocates say

TOPEKA — Despite being 1,230 days clean, Andy Hubbard, a self-professed addict and a three-time felon, cannot receive food assistance benefits in Kansas. The state prohibits any persons convicted of a felony drug offense from being able to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Hubbard offered his journey Wednesday as an example to House lawmakers, […] The post Ban on food assistance to Kansans with felonies leads to recidivism, advocates say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas anti-vaxxers applaud effort to expand access to unapproved, early COVID-19 treatments

TOPEKA — Dozens of anti-vaccine Kansans greeted Sen. Mark Steffen with raucous applause Tuesday as he announced immediate and forthcoming bills that would undermine local health officials and promote off-label use of prescription drugs. Steffen, an anesthesiologist, criticized mainstream medical experts for keeping treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin from COVID-19 patients. In a bill introduced […] The post Kansas anti-vaxxers applaud effort to expand access to unapproved, early COVID-19 treatments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House energy panel switches leaders after letter to state utility regulator

TOPEKA — House leadership removed the chairman of the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee after the panel’s former chairman escalated tensions with colleagues by sending a contentious letter urging Kansas regulators to delay utility rate increases from February’s polar vortex. House Speaker Ron Ryckman said the decision to remove Rep. Joe Seiwert, a Pretty […] The post Kansas House energy panel switches leaders after letter to state utility regulator appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Board of Regents, Democrats praise governor’s proposal to freeze college tuition

TOPEKA — Kansas college students could soon benefit from a continued effort to minimize rising college tuition, pending approval on a provision in the governor’s budget. In her budget, Gov. Laura Kelly included a request from the Kansas Board of Regents to pay $45.7 million to universities so that the institutions can freeze tuition for […] The post Kansas Board of Regents, Democrats praise governor’s proposal to freeze college tuition appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly’s education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly told members of education advisory group Friday that the state’s healthy financial situation made this year’s budget process “particularly fun.” Faced with a projected $2.9 billion surplus, the governor was able to include nearly all of the recommendations made by educators in the proposed budget she delivered to the Legislature […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly’s education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy