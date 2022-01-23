ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Former Tory minister claims she was sacked because her ‘Muslimness’ made colleagues ‘feel uncomfortable’

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJvqZ_0dtOXaeK00

Boris Johnson is facing calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.

Her explosive claim in an interview with The Sunday Times brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with demands for an inquiry.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in the party, and that her allegations must be “investigated properly and racism routed out”.

But in a dramatic move, chief whip Mark Spencer said that he was the individual who spoke to Ms Ghani – although he strongly denied using the words claimed.

“To ensure other Whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me.”

The row erupted at the start of a crucial week for Mr Johnson, with Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating lockdown parties in Downing Street, expected to deliver her report.

The conduct of the whips’ office has come under intense scrutiny following claims that tactics amounting to blackmail were used to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust the Prime Minister.

In her interview, Ms Ghani, the MP for Wealden, said she was shocked when the issue of her background and faith was raised during a meeting in the whips’ office after the mini-reshuffle in February 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GXTy_0dtOXaeK00
Government chief whip Mark Spencer (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” she told the paper.

“I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue’, that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations’.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith.

“In the following weeks, I was informed that if I persisted in raising this that I would be ostracised by colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.”

Mr Zahawi said said it was essential that Ms Ghani’s claims were now properly addressed by the party.

“There is no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in our Conservative Party,” he tweeted.

“Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism routed out. #standwithNus.”

The senior Tory who first raised the issue of the conduct of the whips office, William Wragg – the chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee – also voiced his support for Ms Ghani.

“Nus is very brave to speak out. I was truly appalled to learn of her experience. She shows such strength and integrity supporting others,” he tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWPt7_0dtOXaeK00
William Wragg is due to speak to police about his concerns (Parliament TV/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Wragg is due to discuss his concerns – including claims whips threatened to withhold public funding from the constituencies of MPs calling from Mr Johnson to resign – with a Scotland Yard detective this week.

In a further blow to the Prime Minister, The Sunday Times reported Ms Gray has now widened her inquiry to include allegations that parties were held in his Downing Street flat.

The paper said that two aides, Henry Newman and Josh Grimstone – both said to be friends of Mr Johnson’s wife, Carrie – visited the flat over No 11 on numerous occasions during lockdown.

Initially Ms Gray was said to have accepted the visits were for work purposes, however investigators were reported to have questioned why they were spending so much time in Downing Street when they were working for the Cabinet Office.

This rotten culture starts at the top - the lack of respect in No 10 is embarrassing our country and letting people down

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said there was a “rotten culture” at the hear of government and that Mr Johnson and Tory chairman Oliver Dowden must launch an urgent investigation into Ms Ghani’s allegations.

“This is just the latest allegation in a long list of appalling behaviour at the centre of government that the Prime Minister appears willing to overlook,” she said.

“This rotten culture starts at the top – the lack of respect in No 10 is embarrassing our country and letting people down.”

A spokesman on behalf of the whips office said: “These claims are categorically untrue. Ministerial roles are appointed on merit and rewards for hard work.

“The Conservative Party does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tory MP says claim minister was sacked over Muslim faith ‘stinks’

A Tory MP has sparked controversy after he said Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was sacked as a junior minister as concerns were raised about her Muslim faith “stinks”. Michael Fabricant said the timing of her claim was “very suspicious”, and suggested it was linked to moves to get rid of Boris Johnson over the Downing Street lockdown parties scandal.
RELIGION
The Independent

Sue Gray report could be published within 24 hours, after police launch investigation

The explosive findings of a report into parties at Downing Street are set for publication as early as Wednesday, after police launched a criminal investigation into possible breaches of Covid regulations.With his future as prime minister hanging in the balance, Boris Johnson will mount his fightback in an address to the House of Commons within 24 hours of receiving Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s findings.But Conservative critics of the PM told The Independent they expect the report to be “damning” enough to trigger the 54 letters of no confidence from MPs needed to force a vote on the his position...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Nus Ghani
Person
William Wragg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs will decide whether to oust Boris Johnson in ‘next few days’, says Iain Duncan Smith

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said the party’s MPs will decide on Boris Johnson’s future in “the next few days”.The senior Tory figure said he was reserving “judgement” on the prime minister until the release of the Sue Gray report into parties in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions.But Sir Iain condemned the “appalling” social gatherings at No 10 and Whitehall, and made clear that Mr Johnson was now battling to save his premiership.“When it comes to the judgement on whether the prime minister should remain prime minister, well – that’s a decision many parliamentary members of...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Of course I will do what I said’: PM challenged on calls to publish Sue Gray report in full

Boris Johnson is under intense political pressure to publish in “full” the long-awaited report by Sue Gray into rule-busting parties in No 10, as he was challenged in the Commons.It comes as Downing Street is braced to receive the report by the senior civil servant in the next 24 hours and the decision of the Metropolitan Police to launch a separate probe into “a number” of allegations.While some Conservative MPs have already called on Mr Johnson to resign over the affair, many are reserving judgement on his embattled premiership until Ms Gray’s report is made public.Pressing Mr Johnson on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed with cake’ at lockdown birthday event, claims Tory MP

Boris Johnson was “ambushed with a cake” during his No 10 birthday gathering held during lockdown restrictions, a Conservative MP has claimed.Conor Burns defended the prime minister over the Downing Street event on 19 June 2020 – and claimed it was not a “pre-mediated” party.“It was not a pre-mediated, organised party … that the prime minister decided to have,” the loyal Tory MP told Channel 4 News on Tuesday evening.Mr Burns said: “As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”The junior minister added: “They came to his office with a cake, they...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini#Conservative Party#Uk#Muslim#The Sunday Times#Education#Twitter#Downing St
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson launches inquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by launching an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because of her “Muslimness”.“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened,” a No 10 spokesperson said.Mr Johnson was under fierce pressure to act after telling Ms Ghani – nearly two years ago – to start a formal complaint with the party about the way she was treated.The former junior transport minister said she had told him this was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business”.On Sunday, Dominic Raab...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
AFP

UK's Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."
POLITICS
newschain

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

A two-lane bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150ft while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Human chain formed to rescue bus passengers after US bridge collapse

A two-lane bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150ft while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy