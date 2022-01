There's a lot of considerations when buying an electric car, and our guide should help sort them out. In a few short years, electric cars have gone from a niche-case novelty to the future of the automotive industry. Giants like Ford, GM, and BMW have all committed to growing their electric car lineups, no doubt spurred by the success of Tesla. As prices come down and technology improves, more and more people are looking into getting an electric vehicle. This guide will help you decide whether an electric car makes sense, what to look for when shopping, and things you might want to know as an owner.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO