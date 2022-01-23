ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

RWJ Somerset taps new leader for LGBTQ health center

By From Staff Reports
Courier News
Courier News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhSRR_0dtOWGs100

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset announced last week it has appointed Perry Farhat as Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Administrative Director of its Babs Siperstein PROUD Center.

Farhat, of Bedminster, previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. He was assigned to the Government Fraud Unit and served as the office’s LGBTQ Special Emphasis Program Manager.

“Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset is committed to providing high quality, culturally competent care to our diverse communities, ensuring health equity and addressing disparities in care,” the hospital’s president and CEO Tony Cava said in a statement. “We also strive to provide an inclusive work environment which embraces the unique perspectives and experiences of all of our team members. In his role, Perry will help us expand those efforts as a best-in-class hospital for diversity and inclusion.”

The Babs Siperstein PROUD Center, the first primary care center in New Jersey dedicated to the specialized health care needs of the LGBTQ community, celebrates its fifth anniversary this month and has been recognized as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Prior to joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Farhat prosecuted a wide range of criminal cases at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and acted as community outreach liaison organizing events and trainings in Somerset County’s most vulnerable communities.

He holds degrees from Rutgers Law School – Camden, Boston University, and Rutgers University – New Brunswick.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

WHO director praises Neil Young for leaving Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Somerset County, NJ
Society
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Government
newsnationnow.com

Houston police arrest man suspected of shooting 3 officers

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Police arrested the man they believe shot three officers and fired at a SWAT team during a standoff, according to a tweet from the Houston Police department. The three officers shot earlier have non-life-threatening injuries — one was shot in the foot, another in the...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Rutgers University#Rwj#Racism#Diversity Inclusion#The Government Fraud Unit#Rutgers Law School
Courier News

Courier News

1K+
Followers
452
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy