On The Record podcast debuts

A new On The Record podcast by The Daily Memphian that debuts with this article continues the tradition of the earlier Politics Podcast.

It will include interviews about government and politics and the ideas, concepts and movements present in both.

On The Record will feature interviews done as part of our daily reporting. The interviews will be broader than just the topic explored in the stories. That’s because often, during recording sessions on a particular topic, other topics will come up. And when there’s an elephant in the room, so to speak, we will bring it up.

Meanwhile, the stories will have context and other voices around the specific event or issue we are exploring.

The episodes will be posted as the stories materialize, meaning probably more than once a week depending on when we can get someone in front of a microphone.

The podcast debut also means access to past episodes of the old Politics Podcast to measure past statements and where those we talked with as part of that format are today.

If you subscribed to the Politics Podcast, you are subscribed to On The Record and will be notified when a new one is ready and goes up. Or if you weren’t with us for the Politics Podcast, now is the time to subscribe.

The opening episode sets the stage for what is to come, as well as our plans for political coverage, now that the 2022 election year has arrived in a flurry of qualifying petitions, new district lines, voting system lawsuits, campaign finance reports and campaigning — remotely and in person.

Not that 2021 was a year without politics. But it was the first time in 20 years there has not been some kind of election —scheduled or a special election.

On The Record will feature the candidates — incumbents, challengers and those seeking open seats — as well as the voices of issues.

We aren’t afraid to wade into the complexities and details of how government works, either. Running for office and holding officer are very different pursuits.

The combination affects many more who do neither but participate with their votes and their judgment on where the city is and where it is going.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .