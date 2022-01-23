ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

On The Record podcast debuts

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

Bill Dries

A new On The Record podcast by The Daily Memphian that debuts with this article continues the tradition of the earlier Politics Podcast.

It will include interviews about government and politics and the ideas, concepts and movements present in both.

On The Record will feature interviews done as part of our daily reporting. The interviews will be broader than just the topic  explored in the stories. That’s because often, during recording sessions on a particular topic, other topics will come up. And when there’s an elephant in the room, so to speak, we will bring it up.

Meanwhile, the stories will have context and other voices around the specific event or issue we are exploring.

The episodes will be posted as the stories materialize, meaning probably more than once a week depending on when we can get someone in front of a microphone.

The podcast debut also means access to past episodes of the old Politics Podcast to measure past statements and where those we talked with as part of that format are today.

If you subscribed to the Politics Podcast, you are subscribed to On The Record and will be notified when a new one is ready and goes up. Or if you weren’t with us for the Politics Podcast, now is the time to subscribe.

The opening episode sets the stage for what is to come, as well as our plans for political coverage, now that the 2022 election year has arrived in a flurry of qualifying petitions, new district lines, voting system lawsuits, campaign finance reports and campaigning — remotely and in person.

Not that 2021 was a year without politics. But it was the first time in 20 years there has not been some kind of election —scheduled or a special election.

On The Record will feature the candidates — incumbents, challengers and those seeking open seats — as well as the voices of issues.

We aren’t afraid to wade into the complexities and details of how government works, either. Running for office and holding officer are very different pursuits.

The combination affects many more who do neither but participate with their votes and their judgment on where the city is and where it is going.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Campaign Finance#Lawsuits#The Politics Podcast
Q 105.7

Musicians Take Sides in Neil Young vs Spotify Battle

Musicians have taken sides in the ongoing discourse surrounding Neil Young’s battle with Spotify. Young made headlines on Jan. 24 when he demanded his music be pulled from Spotify due to the streaming site’s support for The Joe Rogan Experience, a popular podcast which has been scrutinized for promoting lies about COVID-19 vaccines.
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

What is Washington’s favorite romantic movie?

SEATTLE — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and some couples may already be making plans. Couples may go out for dinner, take a waterside walk, or stay home and watch a movie. Zippia, a resource site for job seekers, used Google Trends to find out each state’s favorite...
SEATTLE, WA
Indy100

The Daily Show exposes how absurd the Joe Rogan podcast can be in less than two minutes

A TikTok video made by The Daily Show has perfectly nailed the absurdity of Joe Rogan’s podcast - in under two minutes.In the clip, the text overlay reads, “Every Joe Rogan interview” and an actor proceeds to act out the part of two people featuring on the podcast.With many interruptions of one another, they start talking about the character Gerald from Hey Arnold! Guy 2 insists: “Gerald from Hey Arnold! is not black because he’s not African-American.”Guy 1 chimes in agreeing: “Right, because-” Every Joe Rogan interviewpic.twitter.com/5XZBrN9U52 — The Daily Show (@The Daily...
TV & VIDEOS
techweez.com

Twitter Spaces Recordings Can Now Be Used As Podcasts

Twitter Spaces is getting a whole lot of features since its launch in early 2020. Thanks to Twitter‘s big name, Spaces is now a favourite feature for people using the live audio format Clubhouse made popular and is now playing catch up. Twitter Spaces boasts a couple of new...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
movin925.com

PODCAST: Nakation

You ready to go on one of the weirdest vacations of your life? There’s a new travel trend taking over, and even though it’s strange, thousands of people are getting into it!
LIFESTYLE
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
2K+
Followers
937
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy