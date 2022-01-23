Tax breaks helped lure Walmart fulfillment center to Olive Branch

Walmart’s new fulfillment center in Olive Branch is expected to receive up to 10 years of tax breaks and rebates for selecting the Mississippi site just south of Memphis.

The company signed on for the Advantage Jobs rebate program offered by the state of Mississippi, and Olive Branch officials expect to offer a tax incentive, too.

“We’re offering them some incentives that end after 10 years,” Mayor Ken Adams said. “They’re getting a tax break for bringing the jobs. That’s standard.”

Walmart, however, will still pay 64% of the tax, including school and roadway taxes, Adams said. Though the practice is sometimes criticized by taxpaying individuals, governments commonly offer tax breaks and other incentives as part of a competitive package.

“This significant investment by Walmart — in both a new fulfillment center and in DeSoto County’s workforce — is important to the overall economy of the region and the entire state,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a prepared statement. “Hundreds of new employees at the Olive Branch fulfillment center will strengthen the local tax base, building stronger communities throughout the region that will benefit generations of Mississippians to come.”

Walmart will use more than 1 million square feet of warehousing space at 10480 Marina off Hacks Cross Rd. to store merchandise picked, packed and then shipped to customers. The new fulfillment center will be designed to support Walmart’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and e-commerce business and is part of a broader company initiative to add capacity as a preparation for future growth.

Olive Branch learned of Walmart’s interest in the site through a third party, the developer Hillwood Co.

“Olive Branch was the lead contender for the site due to speculative warehouse space that was being built that matched Walmart’s needs,” Adams said. “Memphis did not have the square footage available to meet their site requirement.”

With 60 trucks expected to come and go at the site, Olive Branch officials required the developer to put in adequate roads for truck turn arounds, the mayor said. The area is home to several commercial properties, but some homes sit on nearby Alexander Road.

The north leg of Alexander Road leads to Stateline Road.

“We will not let them go south into that residential area on Alexander,” Adams said.

Walmart will take advantage of its proximity to Memphis transportation modes to deliver merchandise. Stateline intersects with streets that lead into Memphis and Shelby County. The new facility will be approximately 15 minutes from FedEx’s hub at the Memphis International Airport. Hacks Cross also will link it to a network of roads including Shelby Drive and U.S. 78.

The fulfillment center project is a $90 million corporate investment expected to generate a significant amount of taxes even with tax breaks. The center will create 250 jobs.

Through the state Advantage Jobs program, the company will receive a cash rebate for up to 10 years if certain conditions are met, including specific job-creation standards based on a formula. Manufacturing and distribution enterprises that “provide an annual average wage of 110 percent of the county or state wage” are eligible, according to information obtained through the Mississippi Development Authority, which administers the program.