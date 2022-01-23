New UTHSC chancellor ready to immerse in ‘uniqueness' of Memphis

Dr. Peter Buckley came to the U.S. in 1992 to round out his medical training with plans to return to Ireland.

Thirty years later, he’s poised to succeed Dr. Steve J. Schwab as the 11th chancellor of the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center (UTHSC) on Feb. 1.

“When this position came up, it was right up my alley and exciting,” said the native of Dublin, Ireland. “I saw it as an opportunity and was impressed that UTHSC has helped the community and managed themselves during the pandemic.

“I was also attracted to the idea of having a health sciences program that has a statewide presence,” he said.

Buckley is eager to serve in his new role at UTHSC and to immerse himself in the Memphis community. He has already been in contact with other local leaders in higher education to collaborate on the best ways to equip students for careers in the medical field.

Dr. Peter Buckley and his wife, Leonie. Buckley is eager to serve in his new role at UTHSC and to immerse himself in the Memphis community. (Courtesy of Dr. Peter Buckley)

Buckley is also motivated to improve the health and health care for all Tennesseans.

“Despite the health care system, the health of Tennesseans is way behind nationally,” he said. “That is fundamental to what UTHSC should do, and it already does — continue but increase the recruitment, training and pipeline of nurses, doctors, allied health and dentists. We have a fantastic opportunity to recruit and retain a diverse and clinical workforce.”

As a psychiatrist and expert in schizophrenia, much of Buckley’s background is in schizophrenia research. He has served on many boards and committees related to his specialty and is a member of the Board of Schizophrenia International Research Society, is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, a Fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists as well as sits on the Data and Safety Monitoring Board of the National Institute of Mental Health.

Buckley has published more than 360 articles and more than 80 book chapters, and he has received many awards for his academic, clinical and research work. He received his medical degree from the University College Dublin School of Medicine in Ireland.

Buckley’s most recent role was dean of the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and executive vice president of medical affairs for the VCU Health System where he had served since 2017.

While at VCU, Buckley was also appointed as interim CEO for VCU Health System and interim senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and led the health system-health sciences response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The job he’s (Buckley) doing as chancellor in Memphis, he has already done the job successfully at other institutions, and I think he will serve the University of Tennessee very well,” said Dr. Stephen Kates, VCU professor and chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Kates worked under Buckley for five years and considered him both a colleague and a friend.

“I think the University of Tennessee and the city of Memphis are very lucky to get him,” he said. “It’s definitely our loss and your gain.”

Buckley and his staff have been steering VCU through the pandemic, which Dr. Anita Navarro, VCU School of Medicine chief of staff, said has been “quite the adventure.”

“With so many things that happen at a medical school and particularly going through the pandemic together and leading the school through that is something neither of us had on our professional bucket list,” Navarro said. “I think he cares a lot about the people he works with, the people he serves and the patients the health sciences serve.

As the world prepares for a hopeful end to the pandemic, Buckley stressed the importance to plan for what may become endemic.

“We will need to prepare for I call the ‘brave new world’ in health care, and UTHSC has an opportunity to be at the forefront of that and how to train people,” he said. “It will take a village and relationships across the entire state of Tennessee and more importantly within the relationships in Memphis. I see an opportunity for UTHSC to become more involved and to be more synergistic for the community.”

In addition to serving the UTHSC campus community, Buckley looks forward to embracing the greater Memphis community.

“Memphis is a pillar of American history and African American history,” he said. “When my wife and I came and interviewed, we came in advance and emerged ourselves in the city. As people who come from another country, we particularly value the importance of equity and diversity.”

The doctor who once thought he would return to his roots in Ireland is impressed by local museums such as the Dixon Gallery & Gardens and the Brooks Museum and is excited to become part of the “uniqueness” of Memphis.

“When I was last in Memphis, it was Saturday of St. Jude Marathon weekend, and I was watching all day,” he said. “An entire community gets so behind research for cancer, and what a fantastic, great national and international present in St. Jude. It’s a community that embraces its health care system — to do good well beyond Memphis itself.”