Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! (The Musical!)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHop on board for an unforgettable ride with the Pigeon. Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! It's not easy being the Pigeon- you never get to...

The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
Rutland Herald

Don't let kitty turn into a fat cat

I am going to be honest, to start, fat cats are adorable. With their tiny round heads sprouting off a fat body there is not much more endearing. The bad news is that this excessive overweight cat cuteness combined with an inability to just “walk them more” tends to lead to overweight cats. While I certainly appreciate their cuteness, overweight cats have a lot more issues. I will talk about some of these and why it is worth sacrificing a little bit of extra cute for their health.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Robbins, Voice of Charlie Brown in the 1960s, Dies at 65

Peter Robbins, who voiced Charlie Brown in the classic Peanuts specials of the 1960s, has died. He was 65. His family told Fox 5 San Diego on Tuesday that the actor died by suicide last week. Born in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 1956, Robbins got his start as a child performer and, beginning at age 9, brought to life beloved Peanuts character Charlie Brown. His first project as the voice of the so-called “blockhead” was A Boy Named Charlie Brown, a 1963 television documentary about the life of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz. Robbins went on to voice Charlie in six television...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
No Treble

Ellen & Hovak Alaverdyan: Don’t Stop The Music (Father & Daughter Duet)

Hovak Alaverdyan (Ellen Alaverdyan‘s father) reached out to me with this video, asking me if we’d share it with No Treble readers. In this one, Hovak and Ellen perform their first original tune, “Don’t Stop The Music”. We’re sure you’re going to dig this one!...
loudersound.com

The story behind Meat Loaf's I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)

There’s a special circle of hell reserved for people who ask the question: “What is it that Meat Loaf wouldn’t do for love?” The man himself spent the last 30 years politely and impolitely dealing with the query every time some smirking journalist threw it his way in an interview, like no-one had ever thought to ask him before. Following the singer’s death on January 20, 2022, a new generation of numbskulls took to Twitter to trot it out all over again: “So, what was it that Meat Loaf wouldn’t do for love?”
Itemlive.com

Lynn man releases new books about his music career

LYNN — Brian Maes has released two new books on his music career and his time spent touring the world, playing at local venues, and opening for celebrity acts including The post Lynn man releases new books about his music career appeared first on Itemlive.
Variety

Diane Warren, Disney Soundtrack Veteran Mitchell Leib to Be Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib will receive lifetime achievement honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors at its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Wednesday. Warren, arguably the best-known pure songwriter in the business, will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman. Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion...
Record-Journal

How Music is (and isn’t) like a Language

“How music is (and isn’t) like a language.” Presenting by Zoom to 28 members of the Y’s Men of Meriden on Jan. 18, Chris White, Assistant Professor of Music Theory, University of Massachusetts Amherst spoke on this intriguing subject, complete with projected graphs and diagrams. White first...
KIRO 7 Seattle

What is Washington’s favorite romantic movie?

SEATTLE — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and some couples may already be making plans. Couples may go out for dinner, take a waterside walk, or stay home and watch a movie. Zippia, a resource site for job seekers, used Google Trends to find out each state’s favorite...
