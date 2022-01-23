Intro to Sketch Writing with Jon Plester

After any awards body announces its nominations, the question at hand immediately becomes, “What’s the big takeaway here? What insight have we gleaned from this information, be it about a larger awards race or the vibe of the industry in general?” That’s the case, at least, if awards analysis is your job. Often, it’s difficult to differentiate wheat from chaff. But that’s not the case for this year’s Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award TV nominations. Not in the slightest.
Upon the announcement of this year’s nominees, it was revealed that HBO’s “Succession” had swept the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic...
Comments / 0