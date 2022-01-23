Legislators draw partisan lines over voting rights and filibuster

On President Joe Biden’s first anniversary in office and the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., legislators gathered in Washington and took votes on voting rights legislation and proposed changes to the Senate filibuster rules.

The city’s representatives in the nation’s Capitol were on the front lines of the partisan skirmishing on several fronts.

Republican U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were “no” votes on the Biden administration’s set of federal changes to state election rules.

That vote was followed by the attempt to eliminate the Senate rule requiring a 60-vote filibuster-proof majority to pass legislation. Both measures failed.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. said that the proposed changes would “destroy the world’s greatest deliberative body.” (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP file)

A more focused package of voting changes and talk of returning the filibuster to actual speeches on the Senate floor instead of a vote threshold changed little if any of the rhetoric.

In a Wednesday, Jan. 19, speech on the Senate floor, Hagerty said the filibuster rules change would “destroy the world’s greatest deliberative body” and “end the Senate’s unique role in American government which has kept us on a steady course of becoming a more perfect union.”

And Hagerty pointed to Democratic leaders in the body and past Senators, including Biden, who have previously opposed changes to the filibuster.

“Let’s call this what it is. It’s worse than a solution in search of a problem,” he said. “It’s a power grab in search of a crisis. In this case, they had to manufacture a crisis to justify their power grab.”

To Hagerty, the “power grab” is the voting rights legislation and what he called “election fantasies.”

“In 2017, it was President Trump and Russia,” Hagerty said. “In 2020, it was the pandemic, and now, it’s the preposterous claim that returning to pre-pandemic voting is the end of democracy.”

“What does nullifying voter ID laws and handing out taxpayer-funded campaign dollars have to do with voting rights?” Hagerty asked rhetorically.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis chaired Thursday, Jan. 20, the latest in a series of hearing by his Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on “voter suppression and continuing threats to democracy.”

“The extensive record we built through these hearings showed that many states have adopted laws making absentee voting harder, reducing opportunities for early voting and closing polling locations in predominantly minority precincts among other things,” Cohen said.

“Now it appears that many on the other side of the aisle have come to the cynical conclusion that it no longer pays politically to protect voting rights.”

In the online hearing, Cohen presided from his Midtown home beneath a Ted Faiers print of Republican minority leader Everett Dirksen, who in 1965 voted to end the filibuster that had been blocking passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

“Tennesseans don’t want their elections federalized,” Blackburn said in a Tuesday, Jan. 18, video. “They do not want the federal government getting rid of voter ID, allowing mass mail-outs of ballots and ballot harvesting.”

Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Germantown stuck to Biden’s first year as president, joining a press conference by Republican House leaders in the Capitol led by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

In a video before that, marking his return to Washington for the first time this year, Kustoff pushed economic policies.

“The bottom line is we need a leader who is going to put America first,” he said. “We’ve got to stop reckless spending. We’ve got to secure our borders once and for all. We’ve got to get our economy back on track.”