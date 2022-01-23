COVID-19 testing & vaccination sites open in Atlantic County; ACUA food drive a success

Atlantic County residents donate generously to ACUA’s food drive

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s annual Holiday Food Drive brought in more than 29,348 pounds of food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township.

Residents in Atlantic County put out bags of canned, nonperishable items with their recycling during the annual two-week drive in December for collection by ACUA’s recycling crews.

This was the 31st year for the ACUA’s Food Drive, which provides residents with an easy and convenient way to help the needy while helping the environment. All canned goods collected through the Holiday Food Drive are distributed through the Community FoodBank and its many partner agencies located throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Also:Norcross family to lead expansion of famous Atlantic City bread and roll maker Formica

“The generosity of Atlantic County residents who donated the much-needed food during this year’s food drive is so greatly appreciated,” said Rick Dovey, president, ACUA. “Atlantic County remains one of the most food insecure counties in our state, with many of our neighbors navigating through very challenging times. The success of our December Food Drive speaks to the generosity and caring of Atlantic County residents,” he added.

The 29,348 pounds of food collected during food drive brings the total amount of food collected during the past 31 years to more than 993,240 pounds.

For information, call the Community FoodBank of NJ, Egg Harbor Township, at 609-383-8843 or the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at 609-272-6950.

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic planned in Atlantic City; popcorn and ride wristbands available

ATLANTIC CITY – Atlantic Cape Community College will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus at 1535 Bacharach Blvd.

The drive-thru clinic is co-sponsored by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers and the city of Atlantic City.

Participants who receive a vaccine will also receive a free Johnson’s Popcorn for adults or all-day wristband to Steel Pier for children, while supplies last.

Insurance is not required to participate.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

Steel Pier vouchers can be redeemed at Steel Pier's Guest Services after the complex reopens Easter weekend. Vouchers do not include access to Slingshot, The Wheel or Helicopter Rides.

The Federal Government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund is providing funds for this event.

For information, visit atlantic.edu/acvaxclinic.

Garden State Guarantee program helps make college degree affordable

GALLOWAY – New Jersey undergraduate college students with at least 60 college credits have a new opportunity to earn an affordable bachelor’s degree at Stockton University through the new Garden State Guarantee program.

The program builds on Gov. Phil Murphy’s commitment to improving college affordability. New Jersey resident undergraduate students, who are enrolled full-time with at least 60 college credits and an annual adjusted gross income between $0 and $65,000, may now be eligible for $0 net price for tuition and fees at Stockton University for their third and fourth years of study.

Full-time undergraduate students with incomes of $65,001 to $80,000 may be eligible for the program’s sliding scale of reduced tuition and fees of no more than $7,500.

To apply, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application (New Jersey Dreamers only). All new and returning Stockton University students who apply will be considered.

The $0 Net Price Guarantee covers the gap between all federal, state, institutional and private grants and scholarships, reducing the cost of tuition and fees to zero. The program’s sliding scale guarantees a net price of no more than $7,500 in tuition and fees for qualifying students after the application of all federal, state, institutional and private scholarships and grants.

“This new state program is ideal for someone who has completed an associate degree and is looking to obtain their bachelor’s degree,” said Robert Heinrich, chief enrollment management officer, Stockton University. “It can also help someone who may have left college, and would like to return, or who is interesting in transferring to Stockton.”

This program complements the Stockton Promise program, which offers free tuition and fees to eligible new first-year and transfer students with adjusted incomes between $0 and $65,000.

“These two programs make it possible for eligible students to earn a four-year college degree debt-free,” said Harvey Kesselman, president, Stockton University. “No student should have their dream of a college degree limited by their financial means. I encourage interested applicants to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

Students who currently receive state financial aid must complete the FAFSA or New Jersey Alternative Financial Aid Application by April 15 to be eligible.

All other students must apply before Sept. 15.

For information, visit stockton.edu/gsg.

Free COVID-19 test site opens at Carnegie Center in Atlantic City; COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters available

Less than a week after opening a free COVID-19 PCR test site in Galloway, Atlantic County and Stockton University are again partnering to provide additional PCR and rapid testing in Atlantic City at the university’s Carnegie Center at MLK Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.

The Carnegie Center will offer a choice of a PCR saliva test or a nasal swab rapid test.

Vault Health is contracted to provide as many as 300 tests each day with lab results available within 24 to 48 hours following testing.

The site is funded by the New Jersey Department of Health with support from Atlantic County, Stockton University and the City of Atlantic City.

The site will be open, for residents ages 4 and older, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is encouraged.

To register for a PCR test, visit covid.vlt.co.

To register for a rapid test, visit swab.vlt.co.

With the opening of the sites in Galloway and Atlantic City, the county has closed the drive-thru site in Northfield that it has operated in collaboration with AtlantiCare. Anyone who was tested at that site may obtain lab results from the LabCorp patient portal at: https://patient.labcorp.com/landing.

Atlantic County also continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for county residents 18 and older at two county clinics available as follows:

9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

No appointments are necessary.

Anyone seeking booster shots should bring their vaccination cards.

Participants have their choice of the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines for primary doses or boosters.

Free annual flu shots are also available.

SJI & its subsidiaries celebrate MLK Day with a Day of Service

FOLSOM – With “community” as a core value, SJI and its subsidiaries, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, continued the company’s tradition of honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its fifth annual Day of Service on Jan. 17.

“At SJI, we recognize that MLK Day is a day on, not a day off,” said Shawn Abner-Purnell, vice president, diversity, inclusion and engagement. “With that, I’m proud to see the growing number of volunteers who choose to serve our communities each year, further demonstrating our company’s focus on community service as a core value.”

This year, SJI’s employees helped provide meaningful support to their communities through virtual and socially-distanced projects and events.

In addition to participating in Stockton University’s Day of Service through SJI’s ongoing partnership with the university, employees also engaged in service activities hosted by Virtua Health, Jersey Cares, Operation Gratitude, New Jersey’s MLK Commemorative Commission, Newark YMCA and The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Activities included:

Making virtual cards for seniors, veterans, first responders and healthcare workers

Working alongside organizations to raise awareness about topics such as community organizing, domestic violence and tech literacy

Learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work through educational programming

Performing socially-distanced neighborhood acts of service

Together, SJI’s employees also raised more than $1,380 to support the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

For SJI information, visit sjindustries.com.

Enjoy a ‘silent’ skate and a movie at Renault’s Vintner Wonderland

Renault Winery has been transformed into a Vintner Wonderland, where visitors are invited to skate, shop, wine and dine through Feb. 27.

A silent party on the ice will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28. Each skater will receive headphones with multiple music channels to choose from.

There will also be a screening of the movie, “Frozen Two,” beginning at 5 p.m., on a big screen next to the ice rink.

Tickets are $12 for skating and $10 for skate rental. Skaters may bring their own skates. Advance ticket purchase is recommended as capacity is limited and ticket prices may be higher at the gate.

Visitors are also invited to enjoy live entertainment, take a stroll through holiday lighting displays, enjoy seasonal and other beverages, and grab a casual snack outside or make a reservation for dining in the tasting room.

The winery is at 72 N. Bremen Ave., in Egg Harbor City.

For tickets, reservations, hours and other information, call 609-739-7670 or visit www.renaultwinery.com/vinter-wonderland.

Free COVID-19 PCR test site opens in Galloway

A new COVID-19 test site is open in Galloway. It will provide as many as 1,000 free PCR tests a day, seven days a week. This collaborative effort of Atlantic County and Stockton University is provided with funding from the Centers of Disease Control and the New Jersey Department of Health.

County and university officials remind the public of the importance of testing as many people who have COVID-19 can spread it to others without having any symptoms.

The Atlantic County-Stockton University test site is operated by eTrueNorth and located in an off-campus Stockton University building at 421 Chris Gaupp Drive.

The site is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged to help avoid any long lines. Appointments may be made up to three days in advance.

Testing will be held indoors and is open to all New Jersey residents.

Test results will be available in three to five days.

No ID is required.

Free parking is available on site.

To pre-register, visit https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Galloway_NJ_14636.html.

Then select the Atlantic County-Stockton University site and choose the preferred date and time. Once a selection is made, save or print a voucher to present at the appointment.

Notification of test result availability will be sent via email with online access to results.

Results will be reported to the New Jersey Department of Health.

Should inclement weather or any other emergency force the closing of the university, scheduled participants will receive an email notification of test site closing with instructions regarding re-scheduling of appointments.

For a list of additional local test sites, visit the county website at www.aclink.org or the State of New Jersey test site finder at https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing#test-sites.

Nominations open for Atlantic Cape’s alumni awards

MAYS LANDING — It’s time to make your nominations for the Atlantic Cape Community College 2022 President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award.

Each year, the Atlantic Cape President and the college’s Alumni Association recognize Atlantic Cape graduates who have distinguished themselves through a combination of professional, academic and community-based accomplishments.

Nominations will be accepted through March 14 at atlantic.edu/alumniaward.

Established in 2010, these awards demonstrate Atlantic Cape’s dedication to strengthening its alumni relations.

Last year, Distinguished Alumni Award recipients were Madeline Quinn Seidenstricker, class of '71, and Donna Vassallo, class of '85, and Young Alumni Achievement Award recipients were Pamela Shute, class of '06, and Harry Walk, class of '09.

Upon nomination, candidates will be asked to describe ways in which they have maintained and strengthened their commitment to supporting Atlantic Cape and its students.

Recipients of the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Achievement Award will be honored during a celebration in the spring, as well as recognized at the college's commencement ceremony in May.

To make a nomination or for information, visit atlantic.edu/alumniaward.

Information is also available by contacting Maria Kellett via email mkellett@atlantic.edu or calling 609-463-3670.

‘Christianity Explored’ course offered at Greentree Church

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Greentree Church will hold a seven-week course that explores the Christian faith and considers who Jesus is, why He came and had to die and what it means to follow Him. It is for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity and its significance in their lives.

Participants do not need to know anything about the Bible; won’t be asked to read aloud, pray or sing; and may ask any question they choose.

The course will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 3.

A free dinner is included with each session.

The church is at 125 Schoolhouse Road.

To register or for information, visit greentree.org/ce or call the church office at 609-927-3838.

American Red Cross announces area blood drives

The American Red Cross Penn-Jersey Blood Services Region has issued an appeal for blood donors. All blood types are needed, but especially O positive, O negative, B negative and A negative in order to meet patient demand and prevent a blood shortage.

The following blood drives are scheduled in Atlantic County:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 27, Sports Complex, Stockton University, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30, AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31, Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 S. Wrangleboro Road, Galloway.

1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 2, Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate City.

1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3, Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3, Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield.

1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9, Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township.

2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon.

1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Trinity Justice Lodge #79, 563 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township.

2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11, St. Anthony’s of Padua, 285 Route 206, Hammonton.

2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road, Northfield.

To make an appointment, call 800-GIVE-LIFE or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

Send community news and event items to lvoit@gannett.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription to The Daily Journal/Courier Post/Burlington County Times.