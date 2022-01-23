ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Looking to improve your chance of promotion in 2022? Here are 5 pitfalls to avoid if you want to climb the ladder, according to experts.

By Zahra Tayeb,Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqSzJ_0dtOUr1800
According to career experts, some attitudes and behaviours ruin your chances of getting a promotion.

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

  • Getting promoted is no easy feat and is never guaranteed.
  • Sometimes, however, you may be ruining your own chances of climbing the career ladder.
  • Insider asked three career coaches about the most common mistakes people make.

Gaining a promotion is no easy feat.  It takes planning , hard work, and no shortage of luck. Even then, it's not guaranteed.

However, it's possible in your attempts to climb the ladder you inadvertently sabotage your own progression .

Insider spoke to three experts for their advice on how to improve your chance of climbing the career ladder. They broke down some key habits to avoid that could scupper your chances .

Staying silent

Waiting for your boss to recognize your hard work and being silent about your ambitions may not get you very far, according to Octavia Goredema, career coach and author of "Prep, Push, Pivot." Don't wait for them to notice.

Goredema told Insider: "If you're targeting a promotion, start having early conversations with your manager about how promotions are determined, who the decision-makers are, the timing for promotion considerations, and what the requirements are for the role you are targeting."

Share your wins regularly and make sure your accomplishments are visible to your manager, she added.

Acting like a know-it-all

However, while you should be open about why you feel you deserve a promotion, you should not be arrogant.

Having an "I know it all" attitude is unlikely to put you in good stead for a promotion, Ralf Specht, author of " Building Corporate Soul" and an expert in corporate culture, told Insider.

"Your boss will not recommend you to a promotion if you have built a reputation of 'what do they know, I fully understand the whole business,'" he said. Your leaders will know if you don't, he added.

Making assumptions

It's also important to avoid making assumptions about your professional growth, Goredema said.

Sometimes, you might think you deserve a promotion but your manager in fact thinks otherwise. "If your manager's opinion is not aligned with your promotion goals, you need to understand why. Then, you need to determine if this is something you can fix," she said.

We usually know when we want a promotion but knowing if we are ready is an entirely different question, she added.

How can you tell whether you might be ready for a promotion? It's usually a good sign if your manager proactively talks to you about growth opportunities and your advancement, Goredema said.

Being defensive

Pretending you're the victim or being defensive is unlikely to do you any favors, Specht said.

Promotions come with responsibility and no one is promoting anyone who denies their responsibility consistently, he said.

"That does not mean that you have to say 'yes' all the time – quite the opposite: if you have a solid view of a situation that contrasts to the current opinion in the office, make sure your voice gets heard," Specht added.

Avoiding discomfort

It's easy to stay doing what you're good at and what you know but there's no guarantee that simply doing your job well will lead you up the ladder.

Look for areas and opportunities in companies that are rapidly moving, because your career will be carried along with them. This is the advice of James Reed, the chairman of The Reed Group, which owns one of the UK's biggest recruitment websites, Reed.co.uk.

It's better to be a mediocre manager in a fast-moving industry than a great one in a declining sector, Reed said.

"You don't have to be the best manager. But if you're dropped in the fast-flowing current, you'll progress further than you would if you were dropped in a sort of eddy or a stagnant pool," Reed added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Fast Company

How the ‘Zoom ceiling’ might hurt your chance of promotion

When given the choice, the majority of workers would prefer to work remotely. And flexibility is one of the most important benefits when candidates consider a new job. But working from home can have a hidden downside, says Elora Voyles, industrial organizational psychologist and people scientist at TINYpulse, an employee engagement platform.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Business Insider

Three ways to improve your customer experience

Everyone knows that customer experience (CX) is a critical component in any business' success, but executing it with the right tools can be difficult to achieve. Put yourself in your customers' shoes and ask: Am I getting unique and personalized interactions? If it took a few seconds before you convinced yourself to a yes, there might be a communication challenge that needs to be addressed.
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

3 Ways to Reboot Your Job Search This Year, According to Career Experts

If you've ever thought about exploring a new career or leaving your job – now is the time. According to Monster's "Future of Work" global report, which included responses from 3,000 business leaders in September, 93% of employers plan to hire in 2022. Salaries are expected to increase across several industries, too: Companies are dedicating 3.9% of their payroll budgets to raises this year, the Conference Board reported from its November survey of 240 U.S. businesses.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitfalls
Register Citizen

Your Expert Opinion vs. the Customer's Wants

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. It’s okay to be particular about who’s touching your hair. For her first dye job, Yelp reviewer Jenn R. did extensive research on the best colorists and treatments in New York City. She knew she wanted to try balayage—a technique that involves hand-painting the hair for a more natural look—and came across Shear Bliss NYC Salon, which specializes in color and highlights.
HAIR CARE
Forbes

Taking Your Product To Market: Pitfalls For Innovators To Avoid

A lightbulb moment can turn into an obsession for many innovators as they strive to turn their concept into a reality. However, these innovators can sometimes fail to communicate their vision early on, which can put them on a lonely, misunderstood path toward an unknown outcome. From my perspective, when...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

5 small lies about money that are bigger than you think

Financial infidelity — lying to your partner about money — is very common, and sometimes unintentional. One of the common lies about money is not sharing the true price of what you spent on a splurge item. Hiding receipts and using cash to hide purchases may be a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
executivetraveller.com

Hiring a car in Australia? Avoid the pitfalls with these 10 tips

Hire cars are once again in high demand in Australia, with most travel restrictions coming down and Aussies exploring more of their own backyard, or getting back to business. But many hire car providers are struggling to keep up – especially those that downsized their fleets due to much lower travel demands in 2020 – and quite often, finding a car can be very difficult.
CARS
Business Insider

Experts warn that we're experiencing an "empathy deficit" due to the pandemic. Here are 6 books that can help, as recommended by psychologists.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Some experts warn that we may be collectively experiencing an "empathy deficit." Research suggests that empathy can help us cope with events like the pandemic better. We spoke to 3 psychologists to find the best nonfiction books on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

374K+
Followers
24K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy