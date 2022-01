The case for emerging markets small cap value remains strong. In February, 2020, at the onset of the pandemic crash, I wrote The Case for Emerging Markets Small Cap Value. At the time, the sector was out of favor and had been underperforming for the previous 10 years. On April 10th I wrote about the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Smallcap Dividend ETF (DGS), as my favorite fund in the sector. Since that time, as of this writing the fund is up 50%.

