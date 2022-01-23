ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Send Scout to Monitor Performances of Rising Scottish Midfielder - Club Face Competition from Rangers

 5 days ago
There is certainly no question about the fact that Manchester City’s scouting of youth talent is second to none in world football at present, with the club and the City Football Group as a whole insistent on beating competition to the finest prospects.

The club’s own academy in Manchester speaks volumes of their ability to continuously produce talent, with Phil Foden’s rise within the first-team to becoming one of the best young players in Europe being the finest example.

As per a new report by Football Scotland, Manchester City are now ‘keeping track’ of rising Motherwell midfielder Bailey Rice, with the Premier League side's Scottish-based scout, Kenny Marshall leading the report.

It has been revealed that the Premier League champions are joined by Scottish giants Rangers in the race to sign the 15-year old, alongside a host of ‘keen’ English clubs.

Perhaps one factor that could ultimately work in favour of the Premier League champions is that Football Scotland understand the player to have a ‘preference’ for playing in England.

The rising Motherwell youngster has captained the Scottish national side at youth level, and is considered to be one of the club’s most promising youngsters in recent times.

With Bailey Rice expected to sign a professional contract when he turns 16 in October, only time will tell where his next destination will be. However, it is perhaps worth keeping in mind that regulations in English football dictate that such deals can only be signed at 17 years of age.

