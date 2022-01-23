ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Viewpoints: We need more than ‘Just the facts’ to span divides

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the new year, Americans are increasingly divided. They clash not only over differing opinions on covid-19 risk or abortion, but basic facts like election counts and whether vaccines work. Surveying rising political antagonism, journalist George Packer recently wondered in The Atlantic, “Are we doomed?”. It is common...

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Daily Astorian

Our View: We need more like him

Clyde Bellecourt’s death on Jan. 11 is a reminder of one of the most transformative periods in the second half of the 20th century. The American Indian Movement of the 1970s followed the Black Power movement of the 1960s. Each of those cultural-political events confronted the nation with a profound change in the self regard of African Americans and Native Americans.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
INFORUM

Letter: More divided than ever

Remember when Joe Biden claimed that he would unite America? But under President Biden, America is more divided than it ever was. What happened? Even some Republicans thought that Biden would bring some calm an unity to a very divided country. But after a year in office, Biden has done everything in his power to belittle Trump and Trump supporters, and anybody who disagrees with him. Trump's enemies, and that includes Biden, tried to label Trump as a racist. But Trump did more for Black America than any other president before him. He worked on prison reform, which helped free minorities that were behind bars for non violent offenses. He brought Black unemployment down to record lows. And when the Left, including Biden, call Trump a racist deplorable clown, it is insulting the over 70 million people who voted for Trump...including millions of Black and Hispanic voters. How do these insults unite America? Enough with the name-calling Mr. Biden and you other holier-than-thou, Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
texasstandard.org

Fact Check: Were there more COVID deaths in 2021 than the year before?

2021 was the year COVID-19 vaccines became widely available to Americans after a grim 2020. While our resistance to the virus has improved with the vaccine, the pandemic persists. On Dec. 2, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, said in an email, “According to the latest data from John (sic) Hopkins...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Everett, WA
Everett, WA
Society
Valley News

Over Easy: With ‘Jeopardy!’ it’s just the facts, and that’s what we need

I cannot claim that Jeopardy! has saved my life in the pandemic, although this column would have a better chance of going viral if I could. No, the game show has not saved me, helped me lose 7 pounds in 7 days or preserved my so-called sanity. But my appreciation for it has only grown since COVID arrived in early 2020. (I had to Google its debut since time is fuzzy right now. I don’t think my last two birthdays should even count.)
TV & VIDEOS
Colorado Newsline

Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022: We need to remember now more than ever

A version of this commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. By Shira Goodman Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a date designated by the United Nations to commemorate Jews and other victims  of the horrific crimes committed by the Nazis and collaborators. The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death […] The post Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022: We need to remember now more than ever appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
SOCIETY
dailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Inflation needs Biden’s attention

While President Joe Biden was off doing Civil War re-enactments, American families were trying to balance household budgets that are being smashed by soaring prices. Inflation topped 7% in 2021, the largest surge in consumer costs since 1982. Break out basic necessities, and the inflation impact is even more devastating:
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Jeanine Pirro May Have Just Made Fox News' Dumbest Claim Yet About COVID-19

Jeanine Pirro, who has joined Fox News’ “The Five” as a permanent co-host, made quite the impact Wednesday with a ridiculous statement about COVID-19. (Watch the video below.) Fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera called the pandemic “devastating.” “This is something that historians will look back on and say,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Ressa
Person
Peter Coleman
Person
George Packer
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Feds say they have “credible, specific” evidence about attack on US power grid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” according to the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Literacy#Americans#Twitter#The United Nations
The Independent

Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule

The Biden administration has officially withdrawn a rule that would have required workers at big companies to get vaccinated or face regular COVID testing requirements.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the withdrawal Tuesday. But the agency said it still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.In early November, OSHA announced a vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. The rule __ which would have impacted more than 80 million U.S. workers __ was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 4.But numerous states and business groups challenged the rule in court. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday it will add four members to its board of trustees, a first for the Seattle-based philanthropic giant whose decision making has been guided by very few hands since its incorporation in 2000.The foundation said it would search for new trustees in July after its two co-chairs and trustees — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates -- announced their divorce.Wednesday's announcement means the global charitable group will now have six people to guide its work and its $50 billion endowment. However, Gates and French Gates will continue to have additional authority as co-chairs...
CHARITIES
The 74

Citing New Brain Research, Senators Push for Expanding Child Tax Credit

Calling it the “biggest investment in American families and children in a generation,” five Democratic senators on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to keep the expanded Child Tax Credit at the center of any future version of their domestic policy agenda.  The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, which the […]
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy