Viewpoints: We need more than ‘Just the facts’ to span divides

Remember when Joe Biden claimed that he would unite America? But under President Biden, America is more divided than it ever was. What happened? Even some Republicans thought that Biden would bring some calm an unity to a very divided country. But after a year in office, Biden has done everything in his power to belittle Trump and Trump supporters, and anybody who disagrees with him. Trump's enemies, and that includes Biden, tried to label Trump as a racist. But Trump did more for Black America than any other president before him. He worked on prison reform, which helped free minorities that were behind bars for non violent offenses. He brought Black unemployment down to record lows. And when the Left, including Biden, call Trump a racist deplorable clown, it is insulting the over 70 million people who voted for Trump...including millions of Black and Hispanic voters. How do these insults unite America? Enough with the name-calling Mr. Biden and you other holier-than-thou, Democrats.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO