Everett, WA

Help! My Expedia tour credit is about to expire

By Life
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Q: I booked a hotel stay at the Opus XVI in Bergen, Norway, in 2020 through Expedia. The hotel was part of a package. I had to cancel the trip because of COVID-19. Expedia refunded our airfare and issued a $1,875 credit for Opus XVI that expires in December 2021. Norway...

East Bay Times

Travel Troubleshooter: Help! My Expedia tour credit is about to expire

Mercury News

Travel Troubleshooter: Help! My Expedia tour credit is about to expire

Silicon Valley

Travel Troubleshooter: Help! My Expedia tour credit is about to expire

