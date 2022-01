Aside from combatting leaks of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Nintendo has brought down the hammer on a rather unusual fanmade Pokemon game. The game in question is a first person shooter created by Reddit user Dragon_GameDev, described as a “Pokemon Safari game with guns” where players can hunt down various Pokemon with an assortment of realistic firearms. It was intended to be the first part of a year-long project where Dragon_GameDev would create a random game every month, so as to learn more about game development.

