Taliban talks in Norway raise new debate about recognition

NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO, Norway (AP) — A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks in Oslo with Western officials and Afghan civil society representatives amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The closed-door meetings were taking place at a hotel...

AFP

UN chief calls on Taliban to uphold women's rights

The Taliban must uphold the fundamental human rights of women and children, the United Nations chief said Wednesday, urging the international community to release frozen Afghan aid to prevent families from selling their babies to buy food. Over half of all Afghans face "extreme levels of hunger," Guterres told the council, and "some families are selling their babies to purchase food."
CHINA
The Independent

UN chief urges major Afghan aid increase, unfreezing assets

The U.N. chief urged nations Wednesday to greatly boost humanitarian aid for millions of Afghans living in “a frozen hell” and release nearly $9 billion in frozen assets to pull Afghanista ’s economy back from the brink of a collapse that could set off a mass exodus of people fleeing the country.“Time is of the essence,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council. “Without action, lives will be lost, and despair and extremism will grow.”Guterres said liquidity must be urgently restored to the Afghan economy. He said that means freeing up the country’s frozen currency reserves, re-engaging with its...
WORLD
AFP

Afghan women rally at Taliban approved protest

Scores of Afghan women rallied in Kabul on Wednesday in a Taliban sanctioned protest endorsing their regime and calling on the West to unfreeze the nation's assets as its humanitarian crisis deepens. Since the Taliban returned to office they have grappled with a rising humanitarian crisis.
PROTESTS
NEWS10 ABC

Diaspora group: Ethiopia PM open to talks with Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has said there will be negotiations on a cease-fire between his government and the rival Tigray forces who have been waging war for almost 15 months, the chairman of a diaspora group that had a private meeting with him told The Associated Press.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Western diplomats begin humanitarian talks with Taliban in Norway

OSLO (Reuters) – U.S. and European diplomats began talks with representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Monday on how to alleviate the country’s humanitarian crisis. With millions of Afghans at risk of starvation this winter as poverty deepens, Norway is facilitating the meetings https://www.reuters.com/world/taliban-delegation-due-norway-humanitarian-talks-2022-01-21. Norway and its...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks in Oslo with Western officials and Afghan civil society representatives amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The closed-door meetings are taking place at a...
WORLD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Taliban to meet Western officials in Norway for aid talks

The Taliban will hold talks with Western officials in Oslo next week on human rights and humanitarian aid in their first official visit to the West since returning to power, the Norwegian and Taliban governments said Friday. The visit from Sunday to Tuesday will see meetings with “Norwegian authorities and...
POLITICS
charlottenews.net

Norway to Host Talks with Taliban on Afghan Aid and Human Rights

ISLAMABAD - Norway said Friday that Taliban delegates, Afghan civil society representatives and officials from "a number of allied countries" will gather in Oslo next week for three days of talks on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and human rights. Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead the Taliban...
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a break from the past, the U.S. and its allies are increasingly revealing their intelligence findings as they confront Russian preparations for a possible invasionof Ukraine, looking to undercut Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans by exposing them and deflecting his efforts to shape world opinion.
FOREIGN POLICY
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
NEWS10 ABC

Local Ukrainians react to ongoing fear of potential Russian invasion

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the fear of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, local Ukrainians in the Capital Region, including some with family still living there, are voicing their concerns. Tensions have continued with an estimated 100,000 Russian troops positioned near its border with Ukraine. “Just...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU, G5 countries meet amid turmoil in Mali, Burkina Faso

Officials from the European Union and five countries of the north African Sahel are meeting Wednesday as the bloc readies to impose sanctions on Mali and as political turmoil roils Burkina Faso The Europeans are also deeply concerned about the activities of Russian mercenaries in the region. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is holding talks in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Burkina Faso, which has been under the control of a military-led junta since Monday, will be represented by its ambassador, Jacqueline Marie Zaba Nikiema.It’s the seventh ministerial meeting of its...
EUROPE
The Independent

Diplomacy, prayers: Things to know about the Ukraine crisis

Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine s border and ratcheted up war games in the region. Moscow denies it is planning an assault, but the United States and its NATO allies fear that Russia is planning for war — and are making preparations of their own.Here are things to know Wednesday about the international tensions over Ukraine, a crisis reminiscent of the Cold War.___RUSSIA'S WARNINGRussia increased its pressure on the West, warning that it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands and continue their “aggressive” policies.Russia has demanded...
POLITICS
AFP

Why is North Korea firing so many missiles?

From hypersonic to cruise missiles, North Korea started 2022 with its most intensive spate of weapons testing in years, but analysts said the barrage is more domestic political ploy than a diplomatic gambit. That may explain why North Korea has carried out five weapons tests in the last three weeks, analysts said -- and a dramatic demonstration of the nuclear-armed country's military prowess offers a quick win ahead of important domestic anniversaries.
WORLD
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.It was flying over the international waters, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The US navy said in a statement on Tuesday that it occurred during “routine operations”, injuring seven sailors, including the pilot, who...
MILITARY

