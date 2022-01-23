ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC Championship

By 80849er fan
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 5 days ago

To My Fellow Niners Nation Fans Congratulations! Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. How often does a punt and field goal get...

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc Championship#American Football#Special Teams
The Spun

Giants GM Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

The New York Giants officially introduced former Bills executive Joe Schoen as the organization’s new general manager on Wednesday. During his first public appearance, he had a chance to talk about the state of affairs within the franchise. Among the topics the Schoen discussed Wednesday was the future of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy