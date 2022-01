Litecoin price analysis is bearish. Resistance for LTC/USD is present at $108.5. The current support level is at $101.2. The latest Litecoin price analysis is showing a bearish trend as the price function is headed down for the fourth day now. Earlier LTC/USD has tried to break through the resistance at $113 on 23rd January but failed. A continuous bearish drift is observed if we go through the price variation that has taken place in the past few days. The constant pressure from the sellers has reduced the support level to the $101 figure, and red candlesticks are dominant on today’s price chart as well. The price has been reduced to a year’s lowest level after 24th December 2020.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO