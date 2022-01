The best Teamfight Tactics players within the EMEA regions competed for an invite to the Rising Legends Finals and a shot to play at Set 6.5 Worlds. Played on TFT Patch 12.2, the Golden Cup 2 tournament took place over the course of three days, showcasing competitors from the top of the EMEA ranked ladder and players from the second Open Qualifiers tournament. A total of 128 competitors competed during day one, with the top 64 advancing to the second day. Only the top 16 from day two advanced to the final day of competition, with one player earning an invite to the TFT Regional Finals scheduled to take place from March 26 to 27.

