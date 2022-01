The Vechain price analysis is bullish. Price has heightened up to $0.053. Support for VET/USD is stable at the $0.045 level. The bulls are striving to make a comeback, and so far, their efforts have been fruitful as the price has finally started to recover today. The sellers have been active earlier, and a constant downswing has been following the market for the past few weeks as the overall lead has been for the bears. The price breakout was downwards for today as well, and the price function remained downwards for eight hours, But now, the bulls are participating again as the price increased up to $0.053 today, gaining around eight percent value. However, the trading volume is low as it has decreased by 24 percent overnight.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO