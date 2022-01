Ethereurm price analysis is bearish today. The strongest resistnace is present at $3,669. Ethereum currently trades at $2,398. Ethereum price analysis for January 28, 2022, has demonstrated solid bearish momentum as the price fluctuates massively. The bears have complete control of the market. The last 48 hours have been very indecisive for the runner-up cryptocurrency as the trend fluctuates immensely due to the ongoing between the bulls and bears. ETH/USD has reached a high value of $2,521 on January 27, 2022, all because of the bulls’ efforts, but they proved to be in vain. Currently, the cryptocurrency trades at $2,398, with a trading volume of $15,614,457,856. Ethereum has been down by 1.12%.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO