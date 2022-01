Prepare to immerse yourself in the dark, shadowy frequencies of Wavecraft Collective’s collaborative project, Book of Shadows II. Wavecraft Collective has been on fire this year already and it’s not even the end of January yet. Their team is hot off the release of the first chapter of their Book of Shadows project, which featured artists from the collective like Thew, Chark, Marshedbass, Mahsiv, and more. Now, just two weeks after the first chapter, the collective is letting listeners turn the page with Book of Shadows: II, the next chapter in this collaborative story.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO