How Current COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii Compare to the Nation
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.
Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.
In Hawaii, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Hawaii on Mar. 6, 2020, there have been 176,439 total infections in the state -- or 12,421 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Hawaii ranks No. 50 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.
Just as COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in Hawaii, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 1,115 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaii, or 78 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.
Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,Hawaii implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On Mar. 25, 2020, Hawaii implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.
|Rank
|State
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total COVID cases
|COVID deaths per 100,000 people
|Total COVID deaths
|1
|Rhode Island
|30,014
|317,344
|303
|3,200
|2
|North Dakota
|26,210
|199,213
|269
|2,047
|3
|Utah
|24,998
|790,216
|126
|3,979
|4
|Tennessee
|24,755
|1,675,931
|321
|21,727
|5
|Florida
|24,399
|5,196,718
|298
|63,458
|6
|South Carolina
|24,114
|1,225,988
|295
|15,016
|7
|Wisconsin
|24,087
|1,400,338
|202
|11,755
|8
|Delaware
|23,871
|230,876
|251
|2,424
|9
|New York
|23,389
|4,570,794
|317
|62,039
|10
|Alaska
|23,369
|172,329
|130
|955
|11
|South Dakota
|23,282
|205,402
|290
|2,560
|12
|Arizona
|22,947
|1,645,694
|354
|25,395
|13
|Arkansas
|22,828
|687,989
|314
|9,452
|14
|Kentucky
|22,708
|1,014,703
|282
|12,614
|15
|New Jersey
|22,615
|2,014,702
|339
|30,170
|16
|Wyoming
|22,597
|130,553
|277
|1,601
|17
|Alabama
|22,267
|1,088,373
|343
|16,756
|18
|Indiana
|22,031
|1,474,289
|305
|20,385
|19
|Louisiana
|22,012
|1,025,748
|326
|15,195
|20
|Mississippi
|22,002
|657,084
|356
|10,642
|21
|West Virginia
|21,748
|392,737
|308
|5,561
|22
|Oklahoma
|21,633
|852,997
|298
|11,740
|23
|Massachusetts
|21,548
|1,487,277
|304
|20,999
|24
|Kansas
|21,339
|621,273
|246
|7,162
|25
|Iowa
|21,067
|664,910
|264
|8,317
|26
|Illinois
|21,058
|2,682,983
|258
|32,851
|27
|Nebraska
|20,862
|402,489
|184
|3,548
|28
|Ohio
|20,692
|2,418,792
|267
|31,245
|29
|Michigan
|20,643
|2,063,409
|309
|30,869
|30
|Georgia
|20,538
|2,160,539
|304
|32,030
|31
|North Carolina
|20,517
|2,130,403
|193
|20,000
|32
|Minnesota
|20,475
|1,148,888
|199
|11,140
|33
|Montana
|20,332
|215,988
|278
|2,957
|34
|Colorado
|20,134
|1,146,740
|187
|10,662
|35
|New Mexico
|20,053
|420,192
|295
|6,177
|36
|Missouri
|19,681
|1,205,772
|271
|16,617
|37
|Texas
|19,666
|5,644,397
|265
|76,123
|38
|Nevada
|19,658
|596,497
|285
|8,654
|39
|Idaho
|19,633
|344,412
|244
|4,282
|40
|Pennsylvania
|19,426
|2,487,925
|302
|38,655
|41
|New Hampshire
|18,473
|250,581
|154
|2,085
|42
|Connecticut
|18,409
|657,680
|268
|9,564
|43
|Washington D.C.
|18,365
|125,707
|184
|1,260
|44
|California
|18,165
|7,185,586
|195
|77,306
|45
|Virginia
|16,670
|1,419,897
|186
|15,837
|46
|Maryland
|15,117
|913,464
|213
|12,866
|47
|Washington
|14,672
|1,105,622
|136
|10,230
|48
|Vermont
|13,590
|85,117
|76
|474
|49
|Oregon
|12,919
|541,415
|141
|5,892
|50
|Hawaii
|12,421
|176,439
|78
|1,115
|51
|Maine
|12,174
|162,941
|126
|1,688
