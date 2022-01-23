ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Current COVID-19 Cases in West Virginia Compare to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dtOPXfL00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In West Virginia, the infection rate is far higher than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in West Virginia on Mar. 17, 2020, there have been 392,737 total infections in the state -- or 21,748 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., West Virginia ranks No. 21 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are more concentrated in West Virginia, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 5,561 COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia, or 308 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

West Virginia implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On Mar. 24, 2020, West Virginia implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State COVID cases per 100,000 people Total COVID cases COVID deaths per 100,000 people Total COVID deaths
1 Rhode Island 30,014 317,344 303 3,200
2 North Dakota 26,210 199,213 269 2,047
3 Utah 24,998 790,216 126 3,979
4 Tennessee 24,755 1,675,931 321 21,727
5 Florida 24,399 5,196,718 298 63,458
6 South Carolina 24,114 1,225,988 295 15,016
7 Wisconsin 24,087 1,400,338 202 11,755
8 Delaware 23,871 230,876 251 2,424
9 New York 23,389 4,570,794 317 62,039
10 Alaska 23,369 172,329 130 955
11 South Dakota 23,282 205,402 290 2,560
12 Arizona 22,947 1,645,694 354 25,395
13 Arkansas 22,828 687,989 314 9,452
14 Kentucky 22,708 1,014,703 282 12,614
15 New Jersey 22,615 2,014,702 339 30,170
16 Wyoming 22,597 130,553 277 1,601
17 Alabama 22,267 1,088,373 343 16,756
18 Indiana 22,031 1,474,289 305 20,385
19 Louisiana 22,012 1,025,748 326 15,195
20 Mississippi 22,002 657,084 356 10,642
21 West Virginia 21,748 392,737 308 5,561
22 Oklahoma 21,633 852,997 298 11,740
23 Massachusetts 21,548 1,487,277 304 20,999
24 Kansas 21,339 621,273 246 7,162
25 Iowa 21,067 664,910 264 8,317
26 Illinois 21,058 2,682,983 258 32,851
27 Nebraska 20,862 402,489 184 3,548
28 Ohio 20,692 2,418,792 267 31,245
29 Michigan 20,643 2,063,409 309 30,869
30 Georgia 20,538 2,160,539 304 32,030
31 North Carolina 20,517 2,130,403 193 20,000
32 Minnesota 20,475 1,148,888 199 11,140
33 Montana 20,332 215,988 278 2,957
34 Colorado 20,134 1,146,740 187 10,662
35 New Mexico 20,053 420,192 295 6,177
36 Missouri 19,681 1,205,772 271 16,617
37 Texas 19,666 5,644,397 265 76,123
38 Nevada 19,658 596,497 285 8,654
39 Idaho 19,633 344,412 244 4,282
40 Pennsylvania 19,426 2,487,925 302 38,655
41 New Hampshire 18,473 250,581 154 2,085
42 Connecticut 18,409 657,680 268 9,564
43 Washington D.C. 18,365 125,707 184 1,260
44 California 18,165 7,185,586 195 77,306
45 Virginia 16,670 1,419,897 186 15,837
46 Maryland 15,117 913,464 213 12,866
47 Washington 14,672 1,105,622 136 10,230
48 Vermont 13,590 85,117 76 474
49 Oregon 12,919 541,415 141 5,892
50 Hawaii 12,421 176,439 78 1,115
51 Maine 12,174 162,941 126 1,688

WTRF- 7News

Manchin Announces More Than $1 Million From American Rescue Plan To Support Covid-19 Response Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,015,320 from the American Rescue Plan to West Virginia University (WVU). This funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will be used to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks and support COVID-19 testing efforts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State the Most People Are Leaving

Americans have become remarkably mobile in the past two years, with people changing cities and often states, too. And the state the most people are leaving is New Jersey. Several reasons have increased the number of people who move. Among them has been a historically low mortgage rate – which makes housing less expensive – […]
ECONOMY
WTRF- 7News

Famous West Virginia singer plans residency at The Greenbrier

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– One famous singer from Southern West Virginia is ready for a residency at The Greenbrier. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr from Logan County, is continuing to make a name for himself. Murphy is a winner of America’s Got Talent and recently acquired a residency at The Greenbrier. He will be performing all January […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia orders all flags at half staff Thursday

West Virginia Governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff in West Virginia on Thursday. Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with the presidential proclamation that all flags throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in commemoration of the distinguished life and […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole. According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
#Americans
WSET

Governor Youngkin reveals new executive order at Carilion Memorial Hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Memorial Hospital was one of the stops Governor Glenn Youngkin made Thursday in Roanoke. "We were absolutely delighted for Governor Youngkin to come today. He was really interested as to what is going on in the front line, what we are doing with our patients with COVID and what we are doing in healthcare. We really appreciate that interest," said Nancy Howell Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic.
ROANOKE, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maine With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MAINE STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator addresses the 700 messages she’s received on broadband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is a problem almost all West Virginians are all too familiar with: Slow internet. And Thursday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is rejuvenating the fight to expand broadband.  She’s reading letters, not emails, from more than a few West Virginians. Over 700 stories to tell, and you know what? They’re not happy stories. They are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice says his daughter tested positive for COVID, flu

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — During his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced his daughter, Dr. Jill Justice, has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says Jill and her husband, Adam Long, both tested positive for the virus, and that Jill has also tested positive for the flu. Health experts have dubbed the instance […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

All but one West Virginia county red or orange in latest DHHR map

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifty-four of West Virginia's 55 counties were red or orange Friday in the latest county alert map, representing the highest levels of COVID-19 infection rates or percent positive. Thirty-nine counties – including Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha and many others in southern West Virginia – were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

West Virginia will get all-electric school buses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has signed an agreement with the state to lease/purchase a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, including an 80,000-square-foot building, where the company will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSLS

Eighth Virginia child younger than 10 dies after contracting COVID-19

A child younger than 10, who lived along the Interstate 95 corridor, has died after contracting the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. This marks the eighth Virginia child below the age of 10 who has died from the virus. [Virginia sees 11,126 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 83,236...
VIRGINIA STATE
