Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Film Market Forecast, Share, Size, Trends With Covid-19 Ratio | Saint-Gobain, 3M, Nitto Denko

The global Silicon-on-Insulator Industry is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2020–2026. The global Silicon-on-Insulator Industry is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. SOI wafers were introduced in 1978 and were characterized by their high speeds, error reduction capacity, low power usage, improved scaling, and their immunity to latch-up. Originally, SOI processes were used in small niche markets, but these applications have broadened to the mainstream markets over the years. The applications of SOI wafers can be widely seen in microprocessors, servers, RF signal processors as well as test research.

