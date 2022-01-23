ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Current COVID-19 Cases in New Hampshire Compare to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dtONoMi00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In New Hampshire, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in New Hampshire on Mar. 2, 2020, there have been 250,581 total infections in the state -- or 18,473 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., New Hampshire ranks No. 41 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in New Hampshire, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 2,085 COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, or 154 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,New Hampshire implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On Mar. 27, 2020, New Hampshire implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State COVID cases per 100,000 people Total COVID cases COVID deaths per 100,000 people Total COVID deaths
1 Rhode Island 30,014 317,344 303 3,200
2 North Dakota 26,210 199,213 269 2,047
3 Utah 24,998 790,216 126 3,979
4 Tennessee 24,755 1,675,931 321 21,727
5 Florida 24,399 5,196,718 298 63,458
6 South Carolina 24,114 1,225,988 295 15,016
7 Wisconsin 24,087 1,400,338 202 11,755
8 Delaware 23,871 230,876 251 2,424
9 New York 23,389 4,570,794 317 62,039
10 Alaska 23,369 172,329 130 955
11 South Dakota 23,282 205,402 290 2,560
12 Arizona 22,947 1,645,694 354 25,395
13 Arkansas 22,828 687,989 314 9,452
14 Kentucky 22,708 1,014,703 282 12,614
15 New Jersey 22,615 2,014,702 339 30,170
16 Wyoming 22,597 130,553 277 1,601
17 Alabama 22,267 1,088,373 343 16,756
18 Indiana 22,031 1,474,289 305 20,385
19 Louisiana 22,012 1,025,748 326 15,195
20 Mississippi 22,002 657,084 356 10,642
21 West Virginia 21,748 392,737 308 5,561
22 Oklahoma 21,633 852,997 298 11,740
23 Massachusetts 21,548 1,487,277 304 20,999
24 Kansas 21,339 621,273 246 7,162
25 Iowa 21,067 664,910 264 8,317
26 Illinois 21,058 2,682,983 258 32,851
27 Nebraska 20,862 402,489 184 3,548
28 Ohio 20,692 2,418,792 267 31,245
29 Michigan 20,643 2,063,409 309 30,869
30 Georgia 20,538 2,160,539 304 32,030
31 North Carolina 20,517 2,130,403 193 20,000
32 Minnesota 20,475 1,148,888 199 11,140
33 Montana 20,332 215,988 278 2,957
34 Colorado 20,134 1,146,740 187 10,662
35 New Mexico 20,053 420,192 295 6,177
36 Missouri 19,681 1,205,772 271 16,617
37 Texas 19,666 5,644,397 265 76,123
38 Nevada 19,658 596,497 285 8,654
39 Idaho 19,633 344,412 244 4,282
40 Pennsylvania 19,426 2,487,925 302 38,655
41 New Hampshire 18,473 250,581 154 2,085
42 Connecticut 18,409 657,680 268 9,564
43 Washington D.C. 18,365 125,707 184 1,260
44 California 18,165 7,185,586 195 77,306
45 Virginia 16,670 1,419,897 186 15,837
46 Maryland 15,117 913,464 213 12,866
47 Washington 14,672 1,105,622 136 10,230
48 Vermont 13,590 85,117 76 474
49 Oregon 12,919 541,415 141 5,892
50 Hawaii 12,421 176,439 78 1,115
51 Maine 12,174 162,941 126 1,688

Virginia Mercury

Biden administration drops vaccine-or-test workplace rule

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will withdraw an emergency mandate that would have required employees at large businesses to get the COVID-19 vaccine or test regularly for the virus. The decision from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will take effect Wednesday, follows a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this […] The post Biden administration drops vaccine-or-test workplace rule appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
12news.com

COVID-19 in Arizona: Current case counts for week of Jan. 17

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19. Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Jan. 17 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.
ARIZONA STATE
WMUR.com

24 more COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 24 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as cases remained high but declined for the second day this week. Four of the people who died were younger than age 60, while the others were all age 60 or older. State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said New Hampshire has been averaging about three deaths per day over the past week. There have been 2,109 deaths in New Hampshire attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fairfield Sun Times

How Montana’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families.
MONTANA STATE
nhbr.com

New Hampshire Covid-19 numbers again hit all-time highs

Covid-19 indicators for New Hampshire have risen sharply in the last week, hitting all-time highs in terms of the number of new reported cases and hospitalizations. According to data from the state’s official Covid response dashboard, New Hampshire averaged 2,610 new cases per day for the week ending Tuesday, up 37 percent from a week earlier. The seven-day average for the share of antigen and PCR tests coming back positive was 21.4 percent, up slightly from 20.6 a week ago. A total of 554 people were hospitalized for the disease as of Wednesday, including 432 people with active infections and 122 who are no longer infectious but still need critical care. (This last type is referred to in New Hampshire Hospital Association data reports as “Covid-recovering.”) The number of total hospitalizations is up from 503 a week ago.
NASHUA, NH
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire weighs removing names from COVID-19 vaccine registry

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are weighing a proposal that would require New Hampshire to remove data about COVID-19 vaccinations from a state registry. The legislation would require the state to eliminate the vaccination records of nearly 790,000 Granite Staters who received their shots during an emergency order removed unless they choose to keep the record by "opting in" to the state's vaccine registry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 3.0 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to New Hampshire. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 57 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 20, 655,282,365 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 199.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace. […]
ECONOMY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitalizations rise as COVID-19 cases continue to hit record levels

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The number of people with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals continues to climb, and hospital officials say a large majority are not fully vaccinated. State health officials said Thursday that 432 New Hampshire hospital patients have COVID-19, and the New Hampshire Hospital Association released an update showing 426 patients with COVID-19 and another 13 suspected cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

More than 1,500 active COVID-19 cases, 150 clusters in New Hampshire schools

CONCORD, N.H. — The COVID-19 community transmission level remains substantial in New Hampshire schools. There are currently more than 1,500 active cases, 150 clusters and 30 outbreaks statewide. New Hampshire's education commissioner said officials are trying to keep classrooms open and schools should only pivot to a distanced-learning scenario...
EDUCATION
mychamplainvalley.com

New Hampshire: 8,311 new cases over weekend

Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has recorded 8,311 new cases over this past weekend, with 5,511 cases being reported on Saturday and 2,800 cases being reported Sunday. The average number of cases per day in a 7-day period sits at 2,733 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ledgertranscript.com

New Hampshire may be on the other side of COVID-19 peak

The number of new COVID-19 infections appears to be on the decline in New Hampshire. Still, the state is far from a pandemic respite. New Hampshire, like many states, is in the throes of the worst COVID-19 surge to date. At this wave’s peak about two weeks ago, new daily cases topped 5,000— about five times higher than the peak last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
