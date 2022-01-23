ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Virginia Compare to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dtONkpo00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In Virginia, the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Virginia on Mar. 7, 2020, there have been 1,419,897 total infections in the state -- or 16,670 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Virginia ranks No. 45 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in Virginia, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 15,837 COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia, or 186 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,Virginia implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On Mar. 30, 2020, Virginia implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State COVID cases per 100,000 people Total COVID cases COVID deaths per 100,000 people Total COVID deaths
1 Rhode Island 30,014 317,344 303 3,200
2 North Dakota 26,210 199,213 269 2,047
3 Utah 24,998 790,216 126 3,979
4 Tennessee 24,755 1,675,931 321 21,727
5 Florida 24,399 5,196,718 298 63,458
6 South Carolina 24,114 1,225,988 295 15,016
7 Wisconsin 24,087 1,400,338 202 11,755
8 Delaware 23,871 230,876 251 2,424
9 New York 23,389 4,570,794 317 62,039
10 Alaska 23,369 172,329 130 955
11 South Dakota 23,282 205,402 290 2,560
12 Arizona 22,947 1,645,694 354 25,395
13 Arkansas 22,828 687,989 314 9,452
14 Kentucky 22,708 1,014,703 282 12,614
15 New Jersey 22,615 2,014,702 339 30,170
16 Wyoming 22,597 130,553 277 1,601
17 Alabama 22,267 1,088,373 343 16,756
18 Indiana 22,031 1,474,289 305 20,385
19 Louisiana 22,012 1,025,748 326 15,195
20 Mississippi 22,002 657,084 356 10,642
21 West Virginia 21,748 392,737 308 5,561
22 Oklahoma 21,633 852,997 298 11,740
23 Massachusetts 21,548 1,487,277 304 20,999
24 Kansas 21,339 621,273 246 7,162
25 Iowa 21,067 664,910 264 8,317
26 Illinois 21,058 2,682,983 258 32,851
27 Nebraska 20,862 402,489 184 3,548
28 Ohio 20,692 2,418,792 267 31,245
29 Michigan 20,643 2,063,409 309 30,869
30 Georgia 20,538 2,160,539 304 32,030
31 North Carolina 20,517 2,130,403 193 20,000
32 Minnesota 20,475 1,148,888 199 11,140
33 Montana 20,332 215,988 278 2,957
34 Colorado 20,134 1,146,740 187 10,662
35 New Mexico 20,053 420,192 295 6,177
36 Missouri 19,681 1,205,772 271 16,617
37 Texas 19,666 5,644,397 265 76,123
38 Nevada 19,658 596,497 285 8,654
39 Idaho 19,633 344,412 244 4,282
40 Pennsylvania 19,426 2,487,925 302 38,655
41 New Hampshire 18,473 250,581 154 2,085
42 Connecticut 18,409 657,680 268 9,564
43 Washington D.C. 18,365 125,707 184 1,260
44 California 18,165 7,185,586 195 77,306
45 Virginia 16,670 1,419,897 186 15,837
46 Maryland 15,117 913,464 213 12,866
47 Washington 14,672 1,105,622 136 10,230
48 Vermont 13,590 85,117 76 474
49 Oregon 12,919 541,415 141 5,892
50 Hawaii 12,421 176,439 78 1,115
51 Maine 12,174 162,941 126 1,688

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

How Montana’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families.
MONTANA STATE
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 14,803 Thursday

Due to the amount of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Thursday, January 20, Virginia has had 1,434,686 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Virginia Health
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
wjhl.com

Southwest Virginia COVID-19 case surge again sets new record

Southwest Virginia COVID-19 case surge again sets new record. Greeneville City Schools will be closed Thursday, Friday due to staffing issues. Student in custody after pointing loaded gun at other Kingsport student. Marion native Billy Wagner 'trending in the right direction' for Hall of Fame. The Bucketneers, an ETSU alumni...
KINGSPORT, TN
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace. […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
NBC12

Virginia senator tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The office of Virginia’s Sen. Mark Warner (D) announced Tuesday that the senator tested positive for COVID-19. The statement says that the senator has been vaccinated, received a booster shot, and that the case is a breakthrough infection. The office also states that his symptoms remain mild, but he will be working from home and isolating in accordance to CDC guidelines.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 400K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says West Virginia has now topped 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the state’s first case was reported March 17, 2020. At that time, West Virginia was the last state in the nation to have a confirmed case of coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Department […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Andover Townsman

DHHR reports there are currently 17,525 active Covid-19 cases statewide

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 27, 2022, there are currently 17,525 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been 23 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,697 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Logan County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old male from Braxton County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, and a 45-year old female from Marion County.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia active COVID-19 cases back above 20K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 20,392 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 3,673 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 390,788 cases and 5,535 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

95K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy