Burkina Faso defence minister denies rumours President Kabore has been detained

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
FILE PHOTO: President of Burkina Faso and President in Office of the Conference of Heads of State and Government, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, speaks during an extraordinary summit to discuss a proposal by transitional authorities in Mali to delay elections and return constitutional rule, in Accra, Ghana January 9, 2022. Ange Servais Mahouena/Ivory Coast Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso Defence Minister General Bathelemy Simpore denied rumours on Sunday that President Roch Marc Kabore had been detained following heavy gunfire at several army barracks, adding the motive of shooting by soldiers was still unclear.

