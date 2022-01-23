What is ‘Brazen'? Alyssa Milano-Led Thriller Reaches Number One on Netflix

Our entry point into The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman is an ongoing case that's thus far unresolved. In November of 2011, Sandra Clifton, a divorced mother of two in England began dating a man named David who said he worked in media sales. Within two years of dating, David had isolated Sandra from her parents, her friends, and her two children. Eventually, the kids, daughter Sophie and son Jake, as well as their father, Mark, would discover that "David" was actually notorious con artist Robert Hendy-Freegard, who has, over the course of decades, duped multiple people into believing he was a British spy and who used that deception to control, isolate, and manipulate his victims, with the goal of fleecing them or their families out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO