Public Health

'Jabs for Kebabs': Brothers offer vaccines at grill after father hospitalised

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Two brothers in Gravesend who own a Punjabi restaurant have been offering jabs with kebabs after their father became unwell with coronavirus last year.

The family wants to encourage people to take up the vaccine by injecting a bit of fun into the process.

The UK’s booster rollout programme is still ongoing as the country battles various variants of the coronavirus so the vaccinations are continuing to take place at V’s Punjabi Grill.

