IMHO Sunday: Cleansing the USC offense

By Greg Katz about 6 hours
(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The frustration: Man, the frustration level of USC Trojans fans and the media directed at former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, now the OC and quarterback coach at West Virginia, was about as intense as it gets. It was so intense that it “almost” overlooked the glaring deficiencies of the Trojans’ Swiss cheese defense, which had enough holes in it that it just seemed like the defense was made in Wisconsin. The frustration – Part 2: Needless to say, a major overhaul was needed on both sides of the ball. In other words, the Trojans’ program needed a thorough cleansing, a football program’s version of colonic hydrotherapy – not to mention a new head coach that could oversee the renaissance of a once proud and storied football program. At a season-ending 4-8 mark and in the eyes of USC fans and followers, the nightmare 2021 campaign was a massive reflection of chaos, mutiny, and incompetence by the former Clay Helton regime.

